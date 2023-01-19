Buying Guides
News

Ride1Up’s New Full-Suspension Electric Bike Is Ready to Roll

The Revv1 electric bike packs style and power.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news.

@xguntherc
| 2 min read
RideUp Revv1 electric bike
Ride1Up

Ride1Up, the California-based electric bike maker, just announced the Revv1 e-bike. A new full-suspension bike built to give you a kick of adrenaline at an affordable price compared to the moped and moto-style competition.

And while Ride1Up is popular for its commuter and cruiser ebikes, the new Revv1 is entirely different. It’s a stylish and rugged new moped-style performance electric bike similar to models from Super73, ONYX, or Volcon.

The Revv1 features high-end specs, a sleek design, and retro cafe-racer headlights. It’s available in full suspension or an even more affordable hardtail option for those looking to save a few bucks. It looks more like a motorcycle than a pedal bike, and I want one.

Ride1Up electric moped ebike
Ride1Up Revv1 ebike side view
Ride1Up ebike headlight
While it’s hard to call the front suspension model for $1,895 and the $2,400 full suspension Revv1 affordable, these bikes have a lot to offer for the price. The specs include a powerful 750W rear hub motor and a massive 52V 20Ah battery (from Samsung) capable of delivering around 1500w of power thanks to its 1,040Wh capacity.

Being a class 2 ebike, the Revv1 can reach a top speed of around 20 mph with the throttle controller or pedal assist. However, Electrek confirmed buyers could contact Ride1Up to unlock an “off-road mode” that’ll likely get it up to 28+ mph. Expect upwards of 60 miles per charge, depending on weight and assist levels.

The Revv1 comes with a quad-piston hydraulic brake set on the front and rear, 20×4-inch fat tires, and full fender flares, with front and rear lights built-in. We especially like the upgraded round headlight, which comes standard. More importantly, Ride1Up told us that the “internal protected & locked electronics” will help prevent theft, which is a growing problem for the ebike community.

This ebike style gained popularity thanks to Super73, which is why that’s the first bike we’re comparing it to. And while the peak power isn’t as high as a Super73-RX bike, it doesn’t cost $4,000 like my Super73-RX Mojave.

Ride1Up says the new Revv1 will come with optional accessories and add-ons, including a neat storage cage (molle panel), foot pegs, rear handle for a passenger, cargo racks, and much more.

The all-new Revv1 is available in Graphite Grey or a sweet Moss Green. The electric bike is available for pre-order today, with full suspension shipping in March, and the front suspension model should ship in April. Grab yours from the link below.

Ride1Up Revv1 Electric Bike

The all-new Revv1 electric bike aims to deliver adrenaline, casual cruises, and more in style. Pre-order one today starting at $1,895.

Shop


 

