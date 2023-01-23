Yeedi Mop Station Pro Review: An Amazing Robot Mop to Keep Your Floors Clean

9/10 ? 1 - Absolute Hot Garbage

For the last five months, I’ve used the Yeedi Mop Station Pro to keep the floors of the largest room in my house clean. This is quite a task because it’s quite a large room with a ceramic tile floor, carpet rugs, and lots of furniture. Now, it’s cleaner than ever, and I don’t have to think about it.

Here's What We Like Easy to use

Quiet

Great app

Outstanding cleaning capabilities

Detects carpeted areas

Self-cleaning mop pads

Long battery life

Automatic recharging And What We Don't Yeedi app can only hold one floor map

Not compatible with the Apple Home app

Setup: Just A Few Minutes Before You’re Ready to Go

When I unpacked my Mop Station Pro back in September 2022, I had the machine set up and fully automated within one hour. It’s an incredibly easy product to figure out. It comes fully assembled except for attaching the mop pads. All you have to do is place the mop station near an electrical outlet, insert the dustbin to the robot module, attach the pads to the mopping unit, sync the device to the Yeedi app (iOS, Android), and fill the clean water tank. Everything after that is fully automated.

The room in which my Mop Station Pro is set up is about 300 square feet with a tile floor, multiple carpet rugs, two couches, several benches, cabinets, a dining table and chairs, and more. Additionally, there are three doors that lead outside, and even there’s even a small hallway that leads to the pantry, plus a stairwell. So, that’s a lot for a robot mop to keep track of. Nevertheless, the Mop Station Pro was able to map all of it in about 45 minutes–about the same amount of time as it takes to perform a complete cleaning of the room.

Since then, I haven’t had to do anything with the Mop Station Pro. Except, of course, for the routine things like cleaning the station, emptying the dirty water tank, refilling the clean water tank, and emptying the dust bin. And the Yeedi app reminds me when it’s time to do those things. Everything else, including cleaning the mop pads, is done automatically. This robot mop is genuinely a ‘set it and forget it’ device.

Yeedi App: Control Your Robot Mop Remotely

When it comes to the app, it’s as simple as it gets. When you install it on your phone, it asks you to scan the QR code on the robot component, and it syncs right up, and you’re ready to go. You can use the app to schedule regular cleanings, manually start a cleaning cycle, customize the map with no-go zones, set vacuum power, and room-cleaning sequences. The app is compatible with Alexa and Google Home for voice control. But, unfortunately, not the Apple Home app.

One thing to note about the Mop Station Pro is that while it’s capable of mapping multiple rooms on a floor, it’s limited to one map. So, you can’t move it up and down levels in your home without remapping.

Design: A Futuristic Feel With Power to Match

Dimensions: 13.5 x 13.5 x 3.3 inches (344 x 344 x 85mm)

13.5 x 13.5 x 3.3 inches (344 x 344 x 85mm) Dust Bin Capacity: 10/25 ounces (300/750ml)

10/25 ounces (300/750ml) Battery Capacity: 5200mAh

5200mAh Charging Time: 6.5 hours

The Yeedi mop reminds me of a Star Wars-style droid that hasn’t had the chance to become worn and broken. But, from what I’ve seen over the past five months, you’d have to abuse this thing really hard to give it the look of an R2 unit.

That’s because it’s very gently moving about. If someone steps in front of it, it will sense that there’s somebody in the way and move around them. It approaches objects and obstacles with great care to avoid collisions. But when it does collide with something, it’s moving so slowly that it can back off and go on its way, returning later to clean the spot when the obstacle is gone. It’s quite smart that way. It remembers every inch of where it’s been and won’t stop until it has determined that the whole room has been mopped and vacuumed.

What separates this robot mop from typical robot vacuum cleaners is two fabric mopping pads. The back sides of the pads are made of velcro, so they’re very easy to take on and off. You get two sets of pads with the Mop Station Pro, so you change them if they ever get too dirty. However, since the mop station pro cleans the pads every 10 minutes during a mopping session, they should last you a good long while.

When you do eventually run out of mop pads for the Mop Station Pro, you can easily get more from Yeedi’s website or Amazon. At the time of this writing, a pack of six pads costs just $20.

Performance: Clean Carpets and Spotless Floors

Suction Powe r: 600/1500/3000Pa

r: 600/1500/3000Pa Max Working Time: 300 minutes (vacuum), 180 minutes (mop)

As far as vacuuming and mopping go, the Yeedi Mop Station Pro is a dream. In the past five months of regularly scheduled cleanings, I’ve yet to encounter a mess that this robot mop doesn’t make spic and span in its first cleaning round after an accident or spill. As I mentioned, it takes about 45 minutes to complete a cleaning (vacuuming and mopping) of a complex 300-square-foot room.

What’s even better about the Mop Station Pro is that the robot unit features carpet detection. So, when it’s in mop mode, it remembers where the carpeted areas are and don’t even go near them—no wet carpets, ever. Plus, mopping only leaves behind the thinnest film of water behind it that dries up in just a few minutes. By the time the mop cycle is complete, nearly your floor is as dry as when it started—only much cleaner.

Vacuuming is excellent too. There’s a lot of foot traffic in the room my Mop Station Pro is in, with people of all ages, from toddlers to teenagers, adults, and elders, often moving through. Plus, with three doors leading outside, a lot of stuff gets tracked in. Since installing the Mop Station Pro, none stays there longer than it takes for the next cleaning cycle to commence. Manually sweeping, vacuuming, and mopping this room, which was once a daily chore, never happens there anymore. And it’s the most consistently clean room in the house.

Maintenance: It Does Nearly Everything For You

When I said that the Yeedi Mop Station Pro is a ‘set it and forget it’ device, I really meant it. The only time this device’s existence occurs to me is when the Yeedi app reminds me it’s time to do some routine maintenance that takes about five minutes. That maintenance includes refilling the clean water tank, emptying the dirty water tank, and cleaning the charging dock of some water. I do have to occasionally empty the vacuum dustbin, but that takes less than one minute, and the app reminds me when it’s time to do that.

I’d say that I only interact with this device once every ten days. The rest of the time, I can simply ignore it, allow it to perform its regular cleaning duties (scheduled for the middle of the night), and enjoy the clean room it provides.

Final Thoughts

When reviewing a device, it’s customary to say at least one negative thing about it. But I have to say that I’m straining to find anything to convey about the Yeedi Mop Station Pro. I’ve had nothing but good experiences with it. It keeps the largest room in my house clean, cleans its mop pads, and I don’t have to worry about it except when it’s time to empty/refill the water tanks. It’s hard to ask more from an automatic cleaning device, except maybe emptying its own dustbin or draining and refilling the water tanks automatically. Both are big asks— especially at this price point.

The only potential downsides I can think of for other people considering buying this unit are that it’s not compatible with the Apple Home app and that you can only store one map in the Yeedi app at a time. However, neither of these things has been a problem for me personally because I don’t employ a centralized smart home hub, and this unit stays in the room I have it in, so I’ve never needed to do any remapping since I got it.

Suffice it to say that the Yeedi Mop Station Pro is an excellent device, worthy of any room or home you want to place it in. And except for my minor (almost trivial) reservations, I’d recommend it to anyone who wants to keep the floors in their home, hard or carpeted, clean with minimal effort.