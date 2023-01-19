Buying Guides
by Review Geek

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

Tracksmith Eliot Runner Review: Tempting Shoes Even at a High Price
TryMySnacks Review: A Taste Around the World
NVIDIA GeForce NOW Ultimate Membership Review: Cloud Gaming at Its Best
UPDF for Mac Review: Feature-Packed but Buggy
Logitech’s Brio 300 Is the New Mid-Range Webcam for Everybody

With a built-in privacy shutter and auto light correction.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Logitech Brio 300 webcam in three colors
Logitech

Logitech just announced a stylish, colorful, mid-range 1080p webcam for only $70. It’s perfect for those working from home, thanks to auto light correction and noise reduction features, and it comes in three fun colors.

While we came away highly impressed in our Logitech Brio 500 review, the new Brio 300 is a paired-down version similar to the popular but aging C920 webcam. It only supports 1080p at 30fps (or 720p at 60fps), but it also packs features typically reserved for more expensive models.

Logitech Brio 500 Review: A Professional Workhorse Webcam
RELATEDLogitech Brio 500 Review: A Professional Workhorse Webcam

According to Logitech, the new Brio 300 is perfect for those struggling with “poor lighting conditions, unflattering camera angles, and low-quality sound,” thanks to featuring auto light correction and a digital microphone with noise reduction.

Compared to the $130 Brio 500 mentioned above, the new Logi 300 doesn’t have stereo microphones and only offers a 70-degree field of view. That said, it’s still a capable webcam, and it retains the privacy shutter cover from the older C920 series.

The new Logitech Brio 300 webcam connects via USB-C, and Logitech says it’ll support Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Google Meet certifications. The textured “stonewash” color is a bit odd, but that’s due to the 48% recycled plastic housing. The webcam is available today for $70 in white, black, or rose for those interested.

Logitech Brio 300 Webcam

The Logitech Brio 300 webcam features 1080p video, auto light correction and more, and it's only $69.99.

Shop


 

