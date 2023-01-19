Logitech’s Brio 300 Is the New Mid-Range Webcam for Everybody

Logitech just announced a stylish, colorful, mid-range 1080p webcam for only $70. It’s perfect for those working from home, thanks to auto light correction and noise reduction features, and it comes in three fun colors.

While we came away highly impressed in our Logitech Brio 500 review, the new Brio 300 is a paired-down version similar to the popular but aging C920 webcam. It only supports 1080p at 30fps (or 720p at 60fps), but it also packs features typically reserved for more expensive models.

According to Logitech, the new Brio 300 is perfect for those struggling with “poor lighting conditions, unflattering camera angles, and low-quality sound,” thanks to featuring auto light correction and a digital microphone with noise reduction.

Compared to the $130 Brio 500 mentioned above, the new Logi 300 doesn’t have stereo microphones and only offers a 70-degree field of view. That said, it’s still a capable webcam, and it retains the privacy shutter cover from the older C920 series.

The new Logitech Brio 300 webcam connects via USB-C, and Logitech says it’ll support Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Google Meet certifications. The textured “stonewash” color is a bit odd, but that’s due to the 48% recycled plastic housing. The webcam is available today for $70 in white, black, or rose for those interested.