This New Samsung Galaxy Watch Feature Puts the Pixel Watch to Shame

Samsung is preparing to roll out a major smart home update for Galaxy Watch devices. The update, which doesn’t seem to have an exact launch date, introduces SmartThings controls for air purifiers, thermostats, and blinds. More notably, it adds Ring and Nest Cam live feeds to your Galaxy Watch!

Once you receive this update, you can start livestreaming Ring or Nest Cam video to your wrist. Your Galaxy Watch will also gain two-way talk functionality, but only with Ring products. (This feature will come in handy when you receive a notification from your cameras or doorbells. Just tap the notification to see what’s going on at your front door.)

Believe it or not, but Google’s Pixel Watch lacks this functionality. Heck, the Pixel Watch can’t even show Nest Cam thumbnails. This is a huge frustration for Pixel Watch users, and the new Samsung Galaxy Watch update just adds insult to injury.

But we have a few questions about Samsung’s update. For one, we worry that this may be exclusive to Wear OS 3 devices, specifically the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5. Samsung’s press release doesn’t really specify which Galaxy Watch devices will gain these features.

And we have no idea when this update will roll out. We suspect that Samsung will release the Galaxy Watch update (and show off some functionality) during the Unpacked event on February 1st.