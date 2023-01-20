Netflix is about to get serious in its efforts to eliminate freeloaders. If you share a Netflix account with family or friends outside your household, get ready to pay for it. A new “paid sharing” system could roll out starting next month, and you’ll have to pay a fee for those using your account.

Announced as part of its Q4 2022 earnings report this week, password-sharing could die as early as March. In the report, Netflix confirmed that its new paid-sharing feature would roll out in Q1 2023. For those unaware, that quarter ends in March. This means the company is ready to drop the ban hammer on those sharing accounts.

Over the last year, Netflix has made several changes. The company introduced new ad-supported plans to increase revenue, confirmed it’s about to crack down on password sharing, and even created a profile transfer tool.

Netflix said, “while our terms of use limit the use of Netflix to a household, we recognize this is a change for members who share their account more broadly. As we roll out paid sharing, members in many countries will also have the option to pay extra if they want to share Netflix with people they don’t live with.”

The company recently made it easier for account owners to log out users, like an ex, parents, siblings, friends, or freeloading extended family, which will likely play a big role in this shift. You can manage your account and remotely log out anyone accessing the account.

And while we’re not entirely sure how the paid sharing feature will work, anyone outside your household and using the account will likely get a pop-up and won’t be able to stream movies and shows. And if you’d like to add an extra profile to your Netflix account, it’ll cost you.

In a test outside the U.S. last year, Netflix was charging an extra $2.99 per month for “side accounts.” Those additional users got their own profile, password, recommendations, and watch history. Still, we’ll have to wait and see.

If you share Netflix with a bunch of people, tell them to enjoy it while they can. Or you can kick them off and suggest signing up for the new $7 per month ad-supported plan.