Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Tracksmith Eliot Runner Review: Tempting Shoes Even at a High Price
TryMySnacks Review: A Taste Around the World
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Kensington SlimBlade Pro TrackBall Review: An Ergonomic Mouse Alternative
NVIDIA GeForce NOW Ultimate Membership Review: Cloud Gaming at Its Best
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Don’t Buy a Foldable Until Samsung Brings This Prototype to Life

A screen that bends both ways?

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Samsung's Flex In & Out prototype bending backwards.
Samsung Display via The Verge

The world of foldable phones is surprisingly stagnant. The Galaxy Z Fold gets a tiny little upgrade every year, and rival phone brands loosely copy Samsung’s homework. But a new Samsung Display prototype called the “Flex In & Out” could turn this narrative on its head.

Foldable phones usually have a 180-degree hinge, meaning that they can only open to a flat tablet-like form factor. But the “Flex In & Out” prototype has a 360-degree hinge—you can bend it completely backwards, the same way that you might fold Microsoft’s dual-screen Surface Duo.

1 of 2
A collage of the Flex In & Out prototype folding in both directions.
Samsung Display
The Flex In & Out prototype has a very small air gap when closed, unlike the Galaxy Z Fold.
The Flex In & Out prototype has a very small air gap when closed. Samsung Display via The Verge
Navigate to Slide Number 1
Navigate to Slide Number 2

This prototype actually debuted during CES 2023. But it didn’t receive enough coverage, so Samsung Display reached out to The Verge to share some info and images. As explained by The Verge, this  “Flex In & Out” prototype uses a “water-drop hinge,” which puts much less stress on the foldable display than Samsung’s typical “U-shaped hinge.”

Review Geek's Best of CES 2023: All The Best Things We Saw This Year
RELATEDReview Geek's Best of CES 2023: All The Best Things We Saw This Year

As a result, the “Flex In & Out” doesn’t have a prominent crease in its screen (I suspect that a crease will grow more obvious with continuous use). Additionally, the “Flex In & Out” has a fairly small air gap when closed, which should provide an increase in durability.

Note that this is not the first “Flex In & Out” concept device. Samsung Display showed off a prototype phone with the same name back in 2021. That said, the old “Flex In & Out” was a brochure-styled foldable and looks completely different from the new prototype.

We hope that Samsung integrates this technology in the Galaxy Z Fold 5, which should launch in September or August of 2023. If you’re planning to buy a foldable this year, we suggest that you wait until the Galaxy Z Fold 5 reveal, as the “Flex In & Out” looks like a massive improvement over previous foldables.

Source: Samsung Display via The Verge

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »