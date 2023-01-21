Buying Guides
News

TCL’s 98-inch XL QLED TV Is 40% Off Ahead of the Super Bowl

Save $3,500 on one of TCL's biggest TVs.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles.

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
TCL's gigantic 98-inch QLED TV
TCL

The most-watched American television of the year is almost here. I’m talking about the Super Bowl, of course, with Super Bowl LVII airing on February 12th. Conveniently, the NFL’s new official TV partner TCL just announced it’s offering the massive 98-inch XL QLED for $3,500 off ahead of the big game.

TCL already makes some great affordable TVs, and when one goes on sale, you’ll want to take advantage of it. And while the company will offer countless deals from January 23rd to February 12th on 55 to 85-inch TVs, the one that caught my eye is available right now.

The TCL 98-inch Class XL 4K UHD QLED TV typically retails between $8,499 and $9,999, depending on the retailer, and it’s a gigantically amazing television. However, between now and Sunday, 1/29, while quantities last, it’s only $4,999.

TCL's Latest TVs Embrace Google TV and Gaming
RELATEDTCL's Latest TVs Embrace Google TV and Gaming

You’re getting a massive screen, HDR Pro with Dolby Vision, contrast control zones, game mode, Wi-Fi 6, and four HDMI ports. Plus, it runs on the Google TV platform with voice controls and Alexa support.

We’re not sure how long this deal will last, nor if all retailers are participating. We’re already seeing the $3,500 discount at Best Buy and FurnitureMart, but it’s not currently on sale over at Walmart or other TCL partners.

Either way, this is a deal worth considering. Remember that you’ll want to have enough space to fit a massively beautiful 98-inch TV on the wall or a big enough room for it. If so, go big.

Better yet, TCL is running a sweepstakes where lucky fans can win tickets and airfare to attend Super Bowl LVII. While that sounds like a good time, being able to enjoy a 98-inch TV for years to come is even better. Grab your 98-inch QLED from the link below while it’s still available.

TCL 98 Class XL 4K UHD QLED Smart TV

Get TCL's massive 98-inch QLED TV for over 40% off for a limited time. Just make sure you have a big enough room to handle this beast.

Best Buy

$4999.99
$8499.99 Save 41%

Walmart


 

Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »