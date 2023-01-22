The Kindle Scribe Is No Match for Onyx’s Massive New eReader

Before Amazon launched the Kindle Scribe, people who wanted to use a stylus-equipped eReader had to shop from lesser-known brands like Onyx. But it seems that Onyx is giving people a reason to skip the Kindle.

Available today, the Onyx BOOX Tab X is a massive, overpowered, and downright impressive ePaper tablet. It boasts a A4-sized screen (13.3 inches) with a 207 dpi resolution, and it and measures just 0.27 inches thick. Plus, it runs Android 11 with an unspecified octa-core Qualcomm SoC, 128GB of storage, and 6GB of RAM.

These specs are very impressive, but the selling point is Onyx’s Pen 2 Pro stylus. It allows you to take notes, write in the margins of ebooks, or mark up recordings that you make during meetings. Interestingly, this stylus has an “eraser,” and customers can use a Bluetooth keyboard with the BOOX Tab X for more intensive work.

The BOOX Tab X uses “Super Refresh Technology” to avoid the jitter and stutter of other ereaders (though there’s still a slight ghosting effect). It also offers four individual refresh modes optimized for browsing webpages, reading books, taking notes, or using regular Android apps. If you’re trying to avoid eyestrain while messing around online, this may be a good option.

I should also note that the BOOX Tab X uses a 6300mAh battery. That’s a fairly large battery for any tablet, especially for a device with a power-efficient E Ink display. Unfortunately, Onyx hasn’t shared battery life details for this product.

