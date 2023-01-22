Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Tracksmith Eliot Runner Review: Tempting Shoes Even at a High Price
TryMySnacks Review: A Taste Around the World
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Kensington SlimBlade Pro TrackBall Review: An Ergonomic Mouse Alternative
NVIDIA GeForce NOW Ultimate Membership Review: Cloud Gaming at Its Best
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

The Kindle Scribe Is No Match for Onyx’s Massive New eReader

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The Onyx BOOX Tab X ereader with its kickstand and stylus.
Onyx

Before Amazon launched the Kindle Scribe, people who wanted to use a stylus-equipped eReader had to shop from lesser-known brands like Onyx. But it seems that Onyx is giving people a reason to skip the Kindle.

Available today, the Onyx BOOX Tab X is a massive, overpowered, and downright impressive ePaper tablet. It boasts a A4-sized screen (13.3 inches) with a 207 dpi resolution, and it and measures just 0.27 inches thick. Plus, it runs Android 11 with an unspecified octa-core Qualcomm SoC, 128GB of storage, and 6GB of RAM.

These specs are very impressive, but the selling point is Onyx’s Pen 2 Pro stylus. It allows you to take notes, write in the margins of ebooks, or mark up recordings that you make during meetings. Interestingly, this stylus has an “eraser,” and customers can use a Bluetooth keyboard with the BOOX Tab X for more intensive work.

Why I Prefer an eReader to a Real Book
RELATEDWhy I Prefer an eReader to a Real Book

The BOOX Tab X uses “Super Refresh Technology” to avoid the jitter and stutter of other ereaders (though there’s still a slight ghosting effect). It also offers four individual refresh modes optimized for browsing webpages, reading books, taking notes, or using regular Android apps. If you’re trying to avoid eyestrain while messing around online, this may be a good option.

BOOX Super Refresh Technology backed by the dedicated GPU, which makes the refresh experience ultra smooth and responsive. Four new refresh modes are designed for different tasks such as reading, note-taking, and using apps on the ePaper screen. Scrolling through webpages is an exceptionally pleasant journey with minimal ghosting.

I should also note that the BOOX Tab X uses a 6300mAh battery. That’s a fairly large battery for any tablet, especially for a device with a power-efficient E Ink display. Unfortunately, Onyx hasn’t shared battery life details for this product.

BOOX Tab X 13.3 ePaper Tablet PC E Ink Tablet Digital Paper 6G 128G

The Onyx BOOX Tab X features a large 13.3-inch E Ink display and includes a stylus for note taking. It's an impressive and massive ePaper tablet, to say the least.

Amazon

$879.99
 

Onyx


 

Source: Onyx via Android Police

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »