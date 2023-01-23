Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Tracksmith Eliot Runner Review: Tempting Shoes Even at a High Price
TryMySnacks Review: A Taste Around the World
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Kensington SlimBlade Pro TrackBall Review: An Ergonomic Mouse Alternative
NVIDIA GeForce NOW Ultimate Membership Review: Cloud Gaming at Its Best
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches

TCL Slashes TV Prices In Half for the Super Bowl

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
A banner advertising TCL's Super Bowl 2023 Deals
TCL

With just a few weeks until Super Bowl LVII, TCL is slashing prices on some of its best 4K TVs. Now’s the best time to get a 50-inch 4K TV for just $240, or save thousands on TCL’s flagship 98-inch XL smart TV. Remember, this year’s Super Bowl airs in 4K, so you want the best TV you can get!

Note: These discounts disappear on February 12th, which also happens to be Super Bowl Sunday. Bear in mind that some deals may sell out or expire early based on product availability.

Here are the best TCL TV discounts ahead of the Super Bowl:

Note that some of these smart TVs use a QLED display panel for improved contrast and color. If you can spend the extra cash, I strongly suggest springing for a QLED model, as you’ll appreciate the improvement in picture quality. (That said, I’d be tempted to skip QLED technology for the deeply-discounted $240 50-inch TV.)

This year’s Super Bowl is broadcasted by FOX. It’s the second Super Bowl to air in 4K—that said, cable TV can’t handle 4K video. If you want to enjoy the Super Bowl in 4K, you need to stream it or watch it over satellite. The game is available in 4K through FuboTV, YouTube TV, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour TV, DIRECTV, DISH, Verizon FIOS, and Altice Optimum.

TCL 50 Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV -- 50S455 2022

This 50-inch TCL smart TV features a 4K resolution with support for HDR and a dedicated Game Mode. It also runs the Roku TV software for instant-access to all your favorite streaming apps.

Amazon

$378.99
$499.99 Save 24%

Best Buy

$299.99
 

Target

$299.99
$499.99 Save 40%

TCL 98 Class XL Collection 4K UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Smart Google TV -- 98R754

Get TCL's massive 98-inch QLED TV for over 40% off for a limited time. Just make sure you have a big enough room to handle this beast.

Amazon

$4999.99
$8296.99 Save 40%

Best Buy

$4999.99
$8499.99 Save 41%

Source:

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »