TCL Slashes TV Prices In Half for the Super Bowl

With just a few weeks until Super Bowl LVII, TCL is slashing prices on some of its best 4K TVs. Now’s the best time to get a 50-inch 4K TV for just $240, or save thousands on TCL’s flagship 98-inch XL smart TV. Remember, this year’s Super Bowl airs in 4K, so you want the best TV you can get!

Note: These discounts disappear on February 12th, which also happens to be Super Bowl Sunday. Bear in mind that some deals may sell out or expire early based on product availability.

Here are the best TCL TV discounts ahead of the Super Bowl:

Note that some of these smart TVs use a QLED display panel for improved contrast and color. If you can spend the extra cash, I strongly suggest springing for a QLED model, as you’ll appreciate the improvement in picture quality. (That said, I’d be tempted to skip QLED technology for the deeply-discounted $240 50-inch TV.)

This year’s Super Bowl is broadcasted by FOX. It’s the second Super Bowl to air in 4K—that said, cable TV can’t handle 4K video. If you want to enjoy the Super Bowl in 4K, you need to stream it or watch it over satellite. The game is available in 4K through FuboTV, YouTube TV, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour TV, DIRECTV, DISH, Verizon FIOS, and Altice Optimum.

TCL 50 Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV -- 50S455 2022 This 50-inch TCL smart TV features a 4K resolution with support for HDR and a dedicated Game Mode. It also runs the Roku TV software for instant-access to all your favorite streaming apps.

TCL 98 Class XL Collection 4K UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Smart Google TV -- 98R754 Get TCL's massive 98-inch QLED TV for over 40% off for a limited time. Just make sure you have a big enough room to handle this beast.

Source: