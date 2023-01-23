Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Tracksmith Eliot Runner Review: Tempting Shoes Even at a High Price
TryMySnacks Review: A Taste Around the World
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Kensington SlimBlade Pro TrackBall Review: An Ergonomic Mouse Alternative
NVIDIA GeForce NOW Ultimate Membership Review: Cloud Gaming at Its Best
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Cheap Phones Shouldn’t Exist

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 5 min read
Close up of the Apple iPhone SE 2022's rear camera
Justin Duino / Review Geek
All phones should be made at a flagship quality. This would increase the price of new devices, but it would lead to a strong aftermarket, extended software support, and increased repairability.

Smartphones place a ridiculous strain on our wallets. And, somewhat ironically, getting rid of cheap phones could ease this strain. Manufacturers need to build high-quality smartphones that last a decade, replacing cheap new phones with a strong and consumer-friendly aftermarket.

To be clear, there’s nothing wrong with buying a cheap smartphone. If I didn’t work in technology, I’d probably be using one! My complaint is that cheap phones encourage wastefulness in the smartphone market—we should be reusing good phones, not replacing bad phones.

Table of Contents

Cheap vs. Expensive: What's the Real Difference?
Flagship Phones Should Get a Decade of Support
Of Course, Repairability Is Part of The Equation
This Dream Probably Won't Come True

Cheap vs. Expensive: What’s the Real Difference?

Samsung Galaxy S22's App Drawer
Justin Duino / Review Geek

Everybody has their unique shopping habits, but generally speaking, we all share one basic idea—we believe that new stuff is better than old stuff. This is especially true when electronics are involved, as it’s hard to keep up with the endless stream of technological “improvements” and “advancements.”

Smartphone technology improved at a rapid pace during the late 2000s and early 2010s. But things have slowed down a bit. If you take a two-year-old iPhone and compare it to the most recent model, you’ll find that they aren’t all that different. The same goes for Android devices.

But what happens when you compare an old “expensive” phone to a new “cheap” phone? Well, you’ll quickly learn that the old flagship is better than the shiny new budget device. It’ll use a faster processor, and its camera quality will look similar to that of a new flagship.

Take the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, for example. This phone costs about $300 on the aftermarket, but it uses a Snapdragon 865 5G chipset and has outrageously great cameras. New phones of a similar price, such as the Moto Edge, fall short of the Galaxy S20 Ultra in performance benchmark tests and have noticeably worse cameras.

Cheap phones also tend to lack important features like wireless charging. And they often suffer from strange problems that are never fixed by the manufacturer. The iPhone SE is a good example; its cellular service is ridiculously unreliable.

Not to mention, flagship phones have a much higher build quality than budget options. And this is about more than just looks—flagship devices use durable Gorilla Glass and are certified with dust and water resistance. Cheap phones, on the other hand, use cheap glass and rarely bother with IPX water-resistance certification. If you’re clumsy, you may find yourself buying a new cheap phone every year!

Flagship Phones Should Get a Decade of Support

A blurry photo of the Google Pixel 7 in a plush looking, grassy plant.
Andrew Heinzman / Review Geek

It’s clear that an old flagship will outperform any new budget phone. But here’s the problem; Android smartphones only receive a few years of software updates. The Galaxy S20 Ultra that I mentioned earlier will get its final security update in 2024. After that, it will slowly grow vulnerable to hackers and malware.

To be fair, cheap Android phones rarely get anything beyond a year of updates. And some cheap phones never get an update! But the point still stands—if we’re getting rid of cheap phones, we need manufacturers to offer a decade of software support for flagships. That’s the only way to build a strong aftermarket where high-quality phones are inexpensive and long-lasting.

Some manufacturers are inching toward this level of software support. Samsung and Google now promise five years of security updates for their latest flagships. But Apple is the reigning champ, as it still supports the iPhone 8, which launched way back in 2017.

In fact, the iPhone is a great example of why we should get rid of cheap phones. Instead of stretching itself thin with a bunch of cheap devices, Apple focuses its energy on supporting a small selection of premium iPhones. It’s not unusual for someone to buy an iPhone that’s three or four years old, but you can’t say the same for Android products.

The only wart on Apple’s lineup is the iPhone SE. It’s cheaply made, and as a result, it doesn’t stand up to older iPhones that sell for the same price.

The 4 Best iPhones of 2022

Best Overall
iPhone 13
Shop Now
Best Midrange
iPhone 13 SE
Shop Now
Best Premium
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Shop Now
Best Small
iPhone 13 Mini
Shop Now

Of Course, Repairability Is Part of The Equation

Removing the battery from a Pixel 6 Pro smartphone.
iFixit

Even with extended software support, a smartphone may not last for more than a few years. Drops, spills, and other accidents are inevitable. And if you don’t shatter your phone, its battery will eventually wear down and become unusable.

These problems can be fixed. Repair companies are everywhere, and the aftermarket for replacement phone parts is fairly robust. The problem is that fixing a phone is often more expensive or difficult than buying a new one.

If manufacturers get rid of cheap phones and provide extended support for flagships, they also need to make these devices easily repairable. Screen replacements should be cheap, and it should only take a few minutes to replace a phone battery.

Microsoft Funded a Right to Repair Study, and the Results Are Encouraging
RELATEDMicrosoft Funded a Right to Repair Study, and the Results Are Encouraging

Repairability is slowly growing into an important topic, and Right to Repair legislation is popular on both sides of the aisle. Plus, companies like Google and Samsung are now working directly with iFixit, a website that sells aftermarket parts and publishes device repair guides. Things are getting better in this area.

That said, the average person still can’t fix their own phone. And the pivot away from cheap and disposable phones won’t happen until repairability becomes a priority.

iFixit Essential Electronics Toolkit - PC, Laptop, Phone Repair Kit

The iFixit Essential kit features all the tools you need for basic electronics repair. Take apart your phone, put a new drive in your laptop, fix up an old radio, or take on other jobs with this DIY kit!

Amazon

$29.99
 

Best Buy

$29.99
 

Target

$29.99
 

This Dream Probably Won’t Come True

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G's camera array.
Andrew Heinzman / Review Geek

Getting rid of cheap smartphones could help us save money and reduce wastefulness. But cheap phones aren’t going anywhere. Shoppers are entrenched in their habits, manufacturers won’t offer a decade of software support for anything, and Right to Repair legislation will only improve repairability for those who actively seek it.

Plus, a bunch of companies would crash and burn if everybody kept their phone for more than two years. I’m not sure that any corporation, investor, or economist would appreciate the idea that I’m suggesting.

Apple's Repair Program Will Help The Company Double Down On Its Worst Practices
RELATEDApple's Repair Program Will Help The Company Double Down On Its Worst Practices

At the time of writing, Motorola is the third-largest smartphone brand in the United States. And it is, for the most part, a budget brand. Samsung takes second place, and a decent portion of its sales stem from cheap “A-series” devices.

The only outlier is Apple, which takes first place. It holds a huge market share because it has loyal customers and offers several years of software updates for the iPhone. If Apple decides to embrace the “cheap phones shouldn’t exist” mentality, other companies might follow suit. But given Apple’s track record with repairability, I’m guessing that this is another dead end.

The 6 Best Android Smartphones of 2022

Samsung Galaxy S22+
Best Overall
Samsung Galaxy S22+
Amazon

$754.00
$999.99 Save 25%

Google Pixel 6
Best Midrange
Google Pixel 6
Shop Now
OnePlus Nord N10 5G
Best Budget
OnePlus Nord N10 5G
Shop Now
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Best Premium
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Amazon

$895.99
$1199.99 Save 25%

Google Pixel 4a
Best Small
Google Pixel 4a
Shop Now
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3
Best Foldable
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3
Shop Now
READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »