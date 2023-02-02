Show Your Love With The Best Geeky Valentine’s Day Gifts

With the most romantic day of the year just around the corner, you might be trying to find the perfect gift for that special someone in your life. While flowers and chocolates are nice, they aren’t always the most personal gifts. If you want to let your geek flag fly this year, we’ve found some Valentine’s Day gifts to help.

Whether the love of your life is all about Star Wars or is crazy about space, you can find a gift that’s sure to make them smile this Valentine’s Day.

Best for Star Wars Fans: Star Wars I Love You I Know Print

Leia and Han Solo don’t follow the traditional rules of romance, which is what makes them appealing to so many Star Wars fans. If you want to relive their classic “I love you” scene with your partner, you can pick up the Star Wars I Love You, I Know Print.

This 11″ by 14″ print perfectly captures the iconic moment by featuring the two character’s silhouettes and the words “I love you” and “I know.” The poster is printed with the Epson Stylus Pro 7900 on professional quality LUSTER paper using Epson UltraChrome HDR. All this means that the print is designed to last for more than 100 years.

Best for LEGO Lovers: LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet Set

We know we said that flowers aren’t always the most personal Valentine’s Day gift, but there are exceptions. Some examples include when you select a bouquet that features your loved one’s favorite flowers or when you buy the LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet Set for a LEGO lover.

This LEGO building set allows builders to use the 756 pieces to create a gorgeous bouquet. You’ll find LEGO flowers, including roses, snapdragons, poppies, asters, daisies, and even grasses to add some extra greenery. All the flowers come in a variety of lengths and many of them include poseable petals and leaves. The only thing that’s missing is a vase to display them.

Best to Show Bob’s Burgers Love: Bob’s Burgers Couples Keychain Set

A lot of married couples on TV seem to be annoyed with each other, but Bob and Linda of Bob’s Burgers offer a different picture of married life. If you and your partner relate to this quirky couple, the Bob’s Burgers Couples Keychain Set could be the perfect Valentine’s Day gift.

With this set, you’ll receive two keychains. One says, “You’re the Linda to my Bob,” and has a charm with Linda’s iconic glasses, while the other says, “You’re the Bob to my Linda,” and includes a little mustache charm. It’s a great geeky Valentine’s Day gift because it allows both you and your partner to show your love for each other and this beloved show.

Best for Online Dating Success Stories: Valentine’s Online Dating Candle

Finding true love online was once the exception rather than the rule. However, more people are now meeting “the one” on dating websites and apps. If you’re among these happy online-first romances, this Valentine’s Day online dating candle is the perfect gift.

Available in scents that include black cedar juniper and lavender, this soy candle says what’s on your mind and in your heart: “You’re the best thing I’ve ever found on the internet.” The candle is 3.45″ high and 2.75″ wide, so it will burn as bright as your love for 50 hours.

Best for Those Who Love to the Moon and Back: Balkwan Moon Lamp

Have you ever told your special someone that you love them to the moon and back? If so, you can give them a Valentine’s Day gift to prove it this year with help from the Balkwan Moon Lamp. Think of it as giving your partner some space (in the best way possible).

This moon lamp was printed using 3D technology and a real moon topographic map from NASA so that you can see all the details on the moon’s surface. Multiple sizes are available so that you can find the perfect one for your love’s space. Speaking of options, the lamp has two modes, which include soft yellow light and bright white light. As for battery life, the built-in rechargeable battery lasts eight hours.

Best for Super Mario Addicts: Hallmark Super Mario Valentine’s Day Card

In the world of video games, few love stories are as famous as the one that Mario and Princess Peach share. If you and the love of your life relate to this Italian plumber and the ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom, you’ll want to pick up the Hallmark Super Mario Valentine’s Day Card.

The front of the pink and red card features Mario as he jumps above a piranha plant, while the inside shows him receiving a kiss from his princess. Even with the wording and pictures on the card, there is plenty of room to write a customized message on this 5.8″ by 8.3″ Hallmark card.

Best for Those Who Love a Good Puzzle: Cryptex Puzzle Box

If the person you love the most enjoys a good puzzle, you might want to do more than wrap up their geeky Valentine’s Day gift. Instead, you can pick up a gift like the Cryptex Puzzle Box and hide a surprise inside.

Made famous by The Da Vinci Code, this cryptex is a cylinder that contains six turntables with 26 letters on them as well as a small interior space. To unlock the cryptex and get the surprise inside, your love will need to enter the correct password. While the default password is “I love you,” you can make it anything relevant to you and your partner.

Best to Let Them Know “I Choose You”: Pokémon Personalized Bottle

Want to let the one you love know that you choose them? Since you can’t put humans in a Pokeball, the next best option is giving them the Pokémon personalized bottle with an adorable message.

Although this bottle is tiny (it can fit in the palm of your hand), it can make an impact. Inside, you’ll see a suspended Pokeball and red and silver glitter. As for the outside, it contains either the message “I Choose You” or “My Best Catch.” For Pokémon fans looking for a sweet and romantic gift, this personalized bottle is the perfect fit.