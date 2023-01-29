Enjoy the Big Game With the Best TVs for the Super Bowl

The Super Bowl has something for everyone. Whether you can’t wait to watch the game, the commercials, or the Halftime Show, your viewing experience is only as good as your TV. Thankfully, there are plenty of great models to help you enjoy the Super Bowl right from your couch, and we can help you find the best ones.

Read on to see our list of the best TVs for the Super Bowl to see our picks for everything from a QLED splurge to more budget-friendly models. And keep in mind that the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl are among the best times to bag a bargain on a TV.

Best Overall TV for the Big Game: Samsung 55″ Class OLED S95B

There’s a lot to consider when you’re looking for a TV that can give you the best Super Bowl viewing experience from the comfort of your home. You want a smooth, clean picture no matter where you’re sitting in the room so that it feels like you’re really there. The Samsung 55″ Class OLED S95B offers all this and more.

This Samsung model features 8.3 million self-illuminating pixels that come together to provide powerful contrast for a cinematic experience. Features like Quantum GDR OLED provide deeper blacks and a more vibrant picture, while built-in Dolby Atmos sound and speakers behind the screen work hard to make it feel like you’re at the Super Bowl. You’ll love that this TV’s laser-slim design is sleek and stylish and that you have the option to also purchase this Samsung TV in a 65″ model.

Best Overall TV for the Big Game Samsung 55 The Samsung S95B delivers stunning picture quality to help you enjoy the big game.

Best OLED TV With a Variety of Sizes: LG C2 Series 65″ Class OLED

While we love the OLED TV from Samsung, we know that you might need sizes that go beyond 55″ and 65″. Whether you need a TV for a smaller living room or one for a large home theater, the LG C2 Series 65″ Class OLED has got you covered. It comes in a wide variety of sizes, including 42″, 48″, 55″, 65″, 77″, and 83″.

At 8 million self-lit OLED pixels (versus the Samsung model’s 8.3 million pixels), this LG TV also provides impressive contrasts, deep blacks, and more than a billion colors. The exclusive a9 Gen 5 AI Processor has the power to adapt to the content you’re enjoying by automatically adjusting the TV’s settings for better picture and sound. Speaking of sound, this model is equipped with Dolby Atmos surround sound technology.

Best OLED TV With a Variety of Sizes LG C2 Series 65 This LG OLED offers exceptional picture and plenty of TV sizes.

Best Splurge for a Super Bowl Party: Samsung 85″ Class Neo QLED

From an excellent viewing angle to deeper blacks, there’s a lot to love about OLED TVs. However, some people prefer QLED TVs because they offer higher brightness and a longer life. If you’re looking for a QLED splurge, the Samsung 85″ Class Neo QLED could be for you.

A huge grid of Samsung ultra-precise Quantum Mini LEDs and Quantum HDR 32X give this TV’s picture outstanding color and contrast. This model also comes equipped with a NEO Quantum Processor with 4K upscaling to help you enjoy spectacular 4K resolution with help from AI-based deep learning. Other awesome features include Dolby Atmos and anti-glare with Ultra Viewing Angle. If the 85″ version of this TV is too big for your space, you can also pick it up in 43″, 50″, 55″, 65″, and 75″.

Best QLED Splurge for a Super Bowl Party Samsung 85 With outstanding color and contrast and an 85-inch screen, there's a lot to love about this Samsung QLED.

Best Affordable QLED Option: VIZIO 50″ MQX Series QLED

Maybe you want to pick up a QLED TV, but you’re looking for a more affordable price. Makers like VIZIO are here to make your wish come true by offering high-quality QLEDs for less. The VIZIO 50″ MQX Series QLED is a prime example.

Quantum Color QLED, Active Full Array Backlight, Dolby Vision HDR Bright Mode, and Active Pixel Tuning work together to give you maximum 4K perfection. This smart TV model allows you to access millions of titles and enjoy more than 250 free channels using WatchFree+. In addition to being a great TV for the Super Bowl, you’ll also find this model is a wonderful option for gamers.

Best Affordable QLED Option VIZIO 50 This VIZIO TV can help you bring home a QLED model for less.

Best “Budget” OLED TV: LG A2 Series 55″ Class OLED

The term “budget model” has a different meaning depending on what type of TV you’re considering. When it comes to OLED TVs, budget models are high-quality TVs that are more affordable than the top-tier options. However, their price point is still higher than a budget LED TV.

The LG A2 Series 55″ Class OLED is one of our favorite “budget” OLEDs because it brings many of the benefits of this TV technology for less. From its 8 million pixels to the a7 Gen5 AI Processor, this TV brings the vivid colors and contrast and adaptable picture and sound quality you expect from an OLED. It also comes with built-in access to your favorite streaming services like Netflix and Apple TV. Finally, if a 55″ TV is a bit too small for your home, a 65″ model is also available.

LG A2 Series 55 LG brings us an OLED model that won't break the bank.

Best Mid-Range 4K TV: Sony X90J 50″ LED 4K TV

No list of the best Super Bowl TVs would be complete without including a model from Sony. The Sony X90J 50″ LED 4K TV brings us a great LED viewing experience that sits at the mid-range price point, so it won’t break the bank.

While this TV isn’t an OLED, it does still provide a solid viewing experience, thanks to Cognitive Processor XR for intense contrast and XR Triluminos Pro. These features allow you to enjoy billions of accurate colors, pure blacks, and high brightness for great picture quality with life-like depth and detail. You can find this TV in several sizes, including 50″, 55″, 65″, 75″, and 85″.

Best Mid-Range 4K TV Sony X90J 50 Pick up this LED TV from Sony to enjoy the Super Bowl from the comfort of your home.

Best Budget 4K TV for the Big Game: Hisense 58″ ULED U6 Series TV

If you’re seeking a 4K viewing experience for a price that’s a little closer to the traditional definition of budget, plenty of options are available. In terms of the best TVs for the Super Bowl, we love the Hisense 58″ ULED U6 Series TV as a budget model.

For those who don’t know, ULED is another name for Ultra LED, which means you can expect boosted color, contrast, brightness, and motion when compared to a traditional LED TV. This Hisense model provides this enhanced experience by using features like Quantum Dot Wide Color Gamut, Full Array Local Dimming Zones, and Dolby Vision HDR. If your space is a bit too small for the 58″ model, a 50″ version of this TV is also available.