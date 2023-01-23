Buying Guides
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Leaks In New Hands-On Video

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

All four colors of the Galaxy S23 Ultra in a row.
@sondesix

We’re just a week away from Samsung’s Unpacked event, where the company is expected to reveal its Galaxy S23-series smartphones. So, quite naturally, leaks are starting to come at a rapid pace. And the latest leak gives us a hands-on look at the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

As spotted by Twitter user @sondesix, a retailer called KM Cell Store (located in Nicaragua) already has the Galaxy S23 Ultra in all four colorways. The store shared a hands-on video of the phone’s camera app, which @sondesix subsequently shared on Twitter.

The video shows the Galaxy S23 Ultra camera’s zoom capabilities. It’s not an amazing video, but it shows that the Galaxy S23 Ultra can zoom up to 100x and still retain a surprising amount of detail. Essentially, it builds on what we saw in the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

A separate video, shared by Twitter user @edwards_uh, shows the phone as it’s unboxed. Samsung’s packaging looks pretty modest here, though it finally shows the phone on the box—previous Galaxy devices simply state the product name on the box.

As noted by 9to5Google, @edwards_uh appears to be located in Nicaragua. So, these leaks may be related. That said, there’s no point in making assumptions, and these leaks don’t appear to be fake.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Everything We Know so Far
RELATEDSamsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Everything We Know so Far

Thankfully, @edwards_uh also shared some photos shot on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. These photos mainly focus on the Night Mode feature, which looks very effective on this device. That said, some of the Night Mode images are over-processed.

Samsung is expected to debut the Galaxy S23 Ultra during the Unpacked event on February 1st. If you want to buy this beast, you can reserve it now and get a nice discount.

Source: Android Authority and 9to5Google

