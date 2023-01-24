Buying Guides
Amazon Launches $5 Unlimited Prescription Medication Plan

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

| 1 min read
A pile of pills surrounds an Amazon logo.
MACH Photos/Shutterstock.com

Amazon Prime members with multiple, commonly prescribed medications may save a lot of money by subscribing to RxPass. Amazon launched RxPass today, which enables customers to receive unlimited eligible medications for a flat fee of five dollars per month.

The new service is available in 42 U.S. states and offers free delivery of generic prescription medications to treat over 80 common health conditions. “Any customer who pays more than $10 a month for their eligible medications will see their prescription costs drop by 50% or more, plus they save time by skipping a trip to the pharmacy,” said Amazon Pharmacy vice president John Love.

Prime members can enroll in RxPass through Amazon’s website or mobile app (iOS, Android) by creating or updating their Amazon Pharmacy profile. RxPass will verify their eligibility and prescription information to see if they qualify for the program. Amazon pharmacists will be available 24/7 to coordinate with doctor’s offices and assist with refills.

However, not everyone will be able to use RxPass. Members who receive government-funded insurance like Medicaid and Medicare are not eligible for the service. Additionally, eight U.S. states are excluded from the prescription delivery plan, including California, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Washington. However, Amazon Pharmacy is still available in those states.

Source: Amazon Press Center

Danny Chadwick Danny Chadwick
Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read Full Bio »