Ubisoft Gives Stadia Customers a Free GeForce NOW Ultimate Trial

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

| 1 min read
Following the Stadia shutdown, Ubisoft announced its plan to transfer customers’ cloud gaming purchases to the Ubisoft Connect platform. Now, Ubisoft is emailing such customers a one-month free trial for NVIDIA GeForce NOW Ultimate.

Unlike Stadia, which required game purchases or premium memberships, NVIDIA GeForce NOW lets you stream the games you already own on PC. All you need to do is pair your Steam, Epic, or Ubisoft Connect account with the GeForce Now service.

This is a pretty generous promotion. A month of GeForce NOW Ultimate usually costs $20, and it supports 4K 120Hz streaming with graphics comparable to that of an RTX 4080-equipped PC. (That said, most customers will end up with RTX 3080-equivalent graphics, as NVIDIA is still building out its RTX 4080 platform.)

We were impressed by the GeForce NOW Ultimate tier when we reviewed it last week. That said, we assume that customers will opt for the “Priority” membership once their trial is over, as it offers a high quality experience at half the price of “Ultimate.”

If you purchased a Ubisoft game on Stadia, check your email now for this free trial. Note that you need to redeem the trial before March 31st, and that your GeForce NOW account will revert to the “free” tier when the trial is complete.

