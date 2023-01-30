Anker 767 Power Station Review: Ultimate Power on Wheels

8/10 ? 1 - Absolute Hot Garbage

With an improved design and faster charging, the big Anker 767 has enough power for all your needs.

Choosing a portable power source or battery pack is essential if you enjoy outdoor adventures off-grid or live somewhere with power outages. These devices come in different sizes, making a choice between power and portability crucial. If power is what you seek, you’ll want the massive new Anker 767 Powerhouse.

Like most portable power stations, Anker’s latest addition is a small cooler-sized hunk of plastic with a screen, 12 ports to power every gadget you own, and wheels. It’s an expensive device at $1,999, but it strikes a great balance of portability, power, and options.

The Anker 767 packs 2400W of on-demand power thanks to a 2048Wh LFP battery, weighing in at 67 lbs. And while it’s not the most portable device in the world given the size and weight, thankfully, Anker finally added durable wheels and a suitcase-style “EasyTow” collapsable handle so you can roll it down to camp.

If you need to power your outdoor gadgets, phones, laptops, appliances (like a fridge, microwave, or Keurig), fans, heaters, an e-bike, medical equipment, or even an electric grill, you’ll want one of these. No matter the situation, the Anker 767 PowerHouse has you covered.

Here's What We Like Tons of power (and ports)

Bluetooth and app connectivity

Finally, wheels and a handle

Built-in lantern And What We Don't Expensive

Not all that portable (it's heavy)

Specifications

Battery Capacity: 2048Wh

2048Wh AC Output: 2000W (Pure Wine Wave)

2000W (Pure Wine Wave) Dimensions: 20.6 x 9.8 x 15.5 inches

20.6 x 9.8 x 15.5 inches Weight: 67.3lbs

67.3lbs AC Outlets: 4 (all three-prong)

4 (all three-prong) Ports: 2 USB-A, 3 USB-C, two 120w car sockets, 30 Amp RV plug (TT-30R)

2 USB-A, 3 USB-C, two 120w car sockets, 30 Amp RV plug (TT-30R) Light: 4-Stage LED Light Bar

4-Stage LED Light Bar AC Input Recharge Time: 80% in an hour, 100% in 1.5 hours (1400w wall plug)

80% in an hour, 100% in 1.5 hours (1400w wall plug) Solar Charge Time: 80% in 4 hours

80% in 4 hours Usability: Charge 12 devices simultaneously

Charge 12 devices simultaneously Warranty & Lifecycle: LiFePO4 battery (3,000 cycles) and 5-year warranty

LiFePO4 battery (3,000 cycles) and 5-year warranty Other: Solar input, breaker reset, and expansion battery ports on the back

Accessories in the Box

Before I start rambling about how amazingly well the Anker 767 worked on a recent camping trip or that all my friends took advantage of it all weekend, I wanted to mention the few accessories that come with the unit.

Before using it for the first time, you’ll need to plug it into the AC wall outlet to “activate” the power station. You’ll probably want to top off the battery, as mine only came out of the box with a 65% charge.

The Anker 767 is about twice the size of a car battery or similar to your typical small day cooler. Inside the box, you’ll find the device itself and a carry bag that includes an AC wall charging cable, a 12v car charger, a solar connection cable, and a parallel solar extender to accept up to five XT60 plugs.

With the Anker 625 solar panel for $329, you can recharge the 767 from anywhere with sunlight, and if you buy multiple panels, use the included cable to hook everything up, and you’re all set.

Check Out All These Ports

With the 767, you’ll enjoy a design similar to most products in the Anker lineup. The Anker 767 has two oversized handles on each end for carrying it around, and all your main ports are located on the front.

At the top, you’ll find the amber LED light bar, which now has four different brightness settings. You can even switch it to SOS with the app, but more on that in a moment. I love the built-in light, as it makes for the perfect lantern at a campsite or in a tent.

Under the lightbar is where all the magic happens. Tap the “display” button, and the LCD screen will turn on and share helpful information. Some of those include the battery percentage and input or output levels. You’ll even see icons for USB-C, plug, or a phone, depending on what’s currently sucking power from the battery. The screen will show the output levels, and it’ll even guess how long the 767 will last with the current draw, although that’s a bit inconsistent.

But being able to plug in a USB-C cable and see that it’s accurately drawing nearly 100W of power to charge my Macbook is pretty refreshing. It’s not just charging; it’s charging at full speed. There’s a big difference, and I’m glad the Anker can tell me which it is.

The design is similar to most portable power stations on the market, especially Anker’s other options, like the 757 I reviewed last year. However, the port selection is a bit different, it’s the biggest model the company offers, and now it has wheels and a handle, which are my favorite part of the entire device.

Considering it weighs 67 lbs, you won’t want to carry this from room to room or your tent. Thankfully, it now has large and durable wheels, which work great on gravel. More importantly, tap the handle button on the right side, and hiding inside the frame is a suitcase-style telescoping handle.

The handle extends over 2ft long, making it extremely easy to walk around and pull all this power on wheels to any destination. Drag it over to the back of your RV to run an electric grill, or roll it down to your campsite to power lights and recharge all your gadgets. The handle is fantastic and will save your back.

Performance: Powering or Charging Gadgets

For those unaware, the Anker 767 is the biggest portable power station from Anker yet. So, you can all but guarantee some excellent performance. As we said earlier, this thing has a 2,048Wh battery capable of outputting 2400W of power.

You’ll get excellent performance during use, or charging the power station itself, thanks to the new LiFePO4 battery inside, which lasts longer than older battery technology. This is Anker’s first power station with GaNPrime, Anker’s Gallium Nitride Technology. It’s a bit technical to explain, but it makes the Anker 767 more efficient with power input and output, plus it reduces energy loss during conversions.

So, how did it perform? Pretty excellent, as expected. At one point, I hooked up a 1,350W vacuum and even my Keurig machine for testing, and it didn’t have any problems. You can see a heavy load of a device drawing 1441W in my image above. Smaller portable power stations like a 1000W would shut off if I hooked up something that power-hungry, but the 767 handled it just fine.

While camping a few weeks ago, I had seven different things charging or running simultaneously. And while the 767 doesn’t have as many AC plugs as the smaller Anker 757, it does come with more USB ports, including the 100W USB-C ports that power almost every device these days. I prefer this to other models, as having extra USB-C and two 12V plugs better suits my needs and devices.

I managed to charge two smartphones, a 20,000 mAh portable power bank, and my Bluetooth speaker, run a Keurig for coffee, power a set of string lights, and charge up some DJI drone accessories all at the same time. I made two pots of coffee off the Anker 767 at my cabin and didn’t worry about using too much battery. How convenient, right?

For bigger items, all four of the AC plugs are 3-prong, if needed, and you’ll even be able to run an RV, do the van life thing, or power a dryer thanks to the 30A plug. It’s worth noting that many newer or bigger RVs (like a 5th wheel) now have a 50A plug that isn’t compatible, but you can get an adapter if needed.

Anker says the 767 PowerHouse can recharge a smartphone over 100 times, a laptop 19 times, power a small refrigerator for over 30 hours, and run almost anything in a typical home. And if you only need the essentials charged up, it’ll have enough battery to last for weeks.

It can also be used as a UPS (uninterrupted power supply), with constant power that’s stable enough to run medical devices like a CPAP machine or even a computer. Remember that you will want to check the max power draw from any device, like a microwave, before trying to run it. Otherwise, the 767 will kick into safety gear and turn off. For the record, nothing I plugged in reached that limit.

If you’re living off-grid, need on-demand power for an emergency, or want peace of mind in case you’re in that situation, you’ll want the Anker 767.

Bluetooth Support, App Controls, and Power Saving Mode

I’m also happy to report that Anker finally added Bluetooth support to the Anker 767 PowerHouse. Tap and hold the Bluetooth button, pair the unit to Anker’s mobile app, and you’re all set.

This is a much-requested feature and for a good reason. For starters, the 767 had an update waiting, and I got the latest software with bug fixes and optimizations. You can monitor power usage, change a few settings, or even control the lightbar.

Furthermore, the companion app gives you access to everything remotely. With a unit as big as the Anker 767, you might not want to move it very often. I could remotely turn off my string lights around the campsite, then turn on the lightbar that was aiming inside my tent. When I was ready for bed, I didn’t have to get up to turn it off. Launch the app, turn it off, and go to sleep.

If you plan on using the Anker 767 as a home backup solution, especially with the expandable battery add-on, being able to monitor everything remotely with the app is a big deal.

The other button right of the display is to enable power saving mode. Once enabled, when you’re charging something like a smartphone or a laptop, and it finishes, the PowerHouse will shut itself off automatically and preserve the battery. And when you disable power saver mode, the AC ports stay on and are ready to send power to your fridge, heated blanket, or other devices as needed.

Should You Buy One?

So, should you buy the Anker 767 Powerhouse? Well, how much power do you actually need? This isn’t for you if you’re looking for a smaller portable system. But for those with big power needs or wanting emergency prep tools, you can’t go wrong with this device.

Personally, yes, I think you should buy one if you can afford it. You’ll get an incredible amount of on-demand power, all the ports one needs, and the handle makes it easier to manage. Whether you’re camping, headed to a cabin in the woods, or want a power station at home in case of a power outage, the Anker 767 has you covered.

Combine all that silent power with support for solar panels, the built-in camping light, USB-C ports, and the 30A RV plug, and it has a plethora of uses. This is for you if you’re looking for more power than most in a package with wheels.

Keep in mind that Anker offers smaller, more affordable options like the Anker 535, but it only provides 500W of power. If you’re looking to go big, power anything and everything, and can handle the $1,999 asking price, the Anker 767 is ultra-efficient and built for big jobs.