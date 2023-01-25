FuboTV Raises Prices After Losing AMC and BBC America

Starting on February 6th, FuboTV customers with a Pro or Elite plan will be charged an extra $5 each month. So, the cheapest FuboTV subscription is now $75 a month, while the Elite package is $85. These prices are already live on the FuboTV signup page.

This price hike comes at an awkward time for FuboTV. The streaming company recently lost some important channels, including AMC, BBC America, BBC World News, and IFC. And sports fans who subscribe to FuboTV are still upset about an outage that occurred during the World Cup semifinals.

Additionally, FuboTV plans to charge extra for regional sports channels. If your package includes one regional sports channel, you get charged $11 a month (a flat $15 fee is charged for two or more of these channels). Note that you cannot opt out of regional sports channels—if they’re in your package, you’re getting charged extra.

It seems that FuboTV reaaaally wants to focus on sports fans. It’s an expensive idea, but it’s not a bad idea. Sports fans are willing to pay extra for content that they can’t get anywhere else.

And it’s worth noting that FuboTV’s Ultimate plan, which costs $100 a month, has been replaced by a $95 Premiere plan. The only drawback is that this Premiere plan doesn’t include the Sports Plus add-on, which costs $11 a month. (So, if you’re an Ultimate subscriber who uses Sports Plus, this equates to a $6 monthly price increase.)

Those who aren’t interested in sports and only want live TV should do a bit of window shopping. YouTube TV starts at $65 a month, and Hulu with Live TV is $70 a month. You could also try one of the many free live TV services that are now available on all streaming devices.