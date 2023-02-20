Yale Smart Safe With Wi-Fi Review: A New Smart Home Necessity

9/10 ? 1 - Absolute Hot Garbage

I know some of you are thinking, “Do I really need a safe to be smart?” Probably not, but it sure is nice. We don’t really need robots to mop our houses or open our blinds, either. Many smart devices have a clear edge over the “old fashion” model, and the Yale Smart Safe with Wi-Fi is no different.

Yale is particularly known for its smart locks, so it’s no surprise that the company is expanding into safes for further protection of your home’s valuables. Their existing system of keypads, door handles, and cabinet locks all promote easy access and peace of mind. Yale has taken what they do well and applied it in a new area that can add to any homeowner’s sense of security.

Here's What We Like Limit specific users' access with individualized codes

See the history of who opened the safe and when

Built in LED, key hooks, and manual reset button

Simple mounting process for additional security

Battery backup for emergencies And What We Don't Not waterproof or fireproof

Felt liners feel cheap

Potential to peak through unused rear mounting holes

Quick and Easy Device Setup Through the App

Exterior Dimensions: 13.8in x 11.8in x 9.8in (35cm x 30cm x 9.8cm)

13.8in x 11.8in x 9.8in (35cm x 30cm x 9.8cm) Interior Dimensions: 13.6in x 9.5in x 9.7in (35cm x 30cm x 9.8cm)

13.6in x 9.5in x 9.7in (35cm x 30cm x 9.8cm) Capacity: 0.73 cubic ft

0.73 cubic ft Weight: 26.7lbs (12.1kg)

26.7lbs (12.1kg) Battery Type: Four AA (9V used for emergency backup)

For set up and use of the Yale Smart Safe, you will need the Yale Access app, which is available for iPhone, iPad, and Android devices. Straightforward prompts walk you through creating an account and pairing your safe. Inside the safe, there’s a QR code that you scan, and after a minute, you are linked to your safe.

Setting up the Wi-Fi bridge was a matter of plugging it in within ten feet of the safe and scanning another QR code. There were a few directions to click through in the app, but overall the process was fast and painless.

Once you create your personal code, you have the option to open the safe using the keypad, a physical key, or the app. After the initial setup, whenever you open the app, you are greeted with a large circle that represents the status of the lock. It is either red or green, depending if the safe is locked or unlocked. By clicking that icon, you can remotely lock or unlock the safe.

While I didn’t encounter any issues with the Yale Access app, I could just tell it is primarily designed to manage home locks. The app does its job, but it feels slightly weird when you are setting it up only to use this safe. The app directs you to name and take photos of your house when creating your account, which feels a bit unnecessary when setting up a single product.

Physical Security: Very Impressive with Minor Footnotes

All of the build materials have a high quality feel to them. When I unboxed the Yale Smart Safe, the 30lb metal safe flipped out of the box and crashed onto the floor. There was not a single sign of damage, which thoroughly impressed me.

The impressive physical security stems from the laser cut door and the anti saw bolts. The precise tolerance on the laser cut door minimizes the gap between the door and the safe itself. Keeping this space as small as possible prevents objects from being able to slide in and pry the door open.

Even if you could slip something through the slot in an attempt to open the door, you would be halted by its two anti saw bolts. These three-quarters of an inch metal cylinders secure the door shut when the safe is locked. The average person wouldn’t have any way to navigate such a small gap and cut through an inch and a half of metal.

While the safe is quite secure, it’s not waterproof or fire certified. Mounting holes provide a direct entry into the main body which certainly won’t do much to protect it from water. For added protection, it may be best to keep any important documents in a watertight enclosure within the safe.

I have to say, I expected a bit more of an aggressive alarm from this safe. There is a quick little beeping chime that is quiet and over quickly. I don’t mind having this audio cue to alert you that you put in your code incorrectly once or twice, but on the fifth attempt, which temporarily locks you out, I want a classic and intimidating alarm.

There is a handy quick locking function that allows you to secure the safe in a speedy manner. While this does help limit the amount of time where the safe is open unnecessarily, the convenience of this feature is far more notable. After closing the door, you can press any button on the pin pad to lock the safe. It’s helpful not needing to type in a code when one hand is holding the door shut and the other is full of your valuables.

Digital Security: Easy User Management

Similar to many home security systems, the Yale smart safe offers you the ability to monitor and restrict access by person. Under the user section in the app, you can create different users and set each individual’s code to give them permanent, reoccurring, or temporary access.

Let’s say you own a small business and don’t want the safe opened outside of business hours. You can set the manager up with a recurring pin that only works between 9am and 5pm every weekday. If you are on a vacation and have a family member house sitting, you can set a temporary code that is only valid during the duration of your trip.

You can also set up smart alerts so you can be notified when certain events happen. I have the app set to notify me if the safe is manually unlocked with the key, for example. You can also program it to alert you if a certain person opens the safe within a certain timeframe.

If someone has access to your phone, but you do not want them to have access to the contents of your safe, you can add two-factor authentication. This requires you to use biometrics (such as scanning your fingerprint or using Face ID on an iPhone) or enter a pin on your phone when opening the safe using the app. There are tons of options here. You always have access to the history log, too, so if there is an issue, you can see who opened the safe or how it was opened leading up to any incident.

Parts and Features Enhance the Experience

Minor features play a huge role in your experience with the safe. They add to the ease of use and overall reliability, which is nothing to dismiss.

If you’re in a situation where the batteries die, you’re never fully locked out. Not only can you use the key to physically unlock it, but there is also a backup method for using the keypad. On the underside of the pin pad, there’s a connection point for a 9V battery. When attached, you can open up the safe using the keypad or the app. Once it’s open, replace the four AA batteries, and you’re all set to go.

A small LED is built into the door to help you see the contents of the safe. It is right by the hinge, which allows you to aim the light as you open and close the door. This LED only illuminates a small portion of the interior at a time, but I’m glad it is included. With the shadows created from the top of the safe in addition to poor closet lighting, this little LED does some heavy lifting. The lighting is significantly stronger on the shelf, making it the more convenient location for items I need regularly.

There are rubber feet that you can place on the bottom of the safe to protect your floors or shelves from potential scratches. I like using them for two reasons; one is the intended purpose, the second is to cover up the mounting holes. With the rubber feet on the bottom of the holes and the felt liner covering up the top, I feel better about not having any visible points of entry into the safe. The felt inserts are very thin and feel a bit cheesy, but they do accomplish their job of protecting your valuables from scratching on metal.

Shockingly Fast to Mount

While mounting the safe is an additional step, it provides a significant amount of extra protection. I’d like to think a thief would second guess taking your safe if it required them to saw the structure of a building.

There are eight holes in the body of the safe: four on the back and four on the bottom. This allows you to secure the safe to either the wall or the floor. A scale template is included for a hassle free mounting. It has drawings of the back and the bottom of the safe with the appropriate spots to drill clearly marked.

I aligned the bottom of the diagram with my shelf and taped it in place. Drilling right through the circles on the paper allowed me to have perfectly placed holes. I love that this single piece of paper eliminated the chance of me drilling unnecessary holes in my wall due to slightly off measurements.

The next step is to tap the anchors into the wall. Once those are inserted, you can move the safe into place, but make sure that the holes align with the anchors. From there, all you have to do is screw it in.

The installation process is simple and worthwhile. The biggest hassle I experienced in the whole process was digging my drill out of the closet.

Wi-Fi Vs Bluetooth Versions

The Wi-Fi enabled Yale Smart Safe retails at $299 and is a slight step above the Bluetooth model at $250. While you can lock or unlock either version using the app, the range varies. In order to remotely open the Bluetooth model, you’re confined to the Bluetooth range (roughly 30 feet max). On the other hand, the Wi-Fi Model allows you to unlock the safe from anywhere that you have data access. The same is true for checking the status of the lock.

If you own the Wi-Fi model and ever get a sudden onset of panic that you left your valuables unprotected while traveling, you can check your phone to see if your safe is locked. If it isn’t, you can lock it from the app and still have some peace of mind.

You can also set up smart alerts on either safe model, but they work significantly better with the Wi-Fi version. If you want to be notified in real-time when someone opens the safe, you need the Wi-Fi bridge. If you are relying on Bluetooth, you won’t be notified until you are within range of the safe.

Another advertised advantage is the ability to use your voice assistant, whether it’s Alexa, Siri, or Google, to check on the safe’s lock status as well as to unlock the safe. It’s neat that you can check the status, but in terms of opening it with your voice, I won’t be using that feature often.

I set the safe up with my Google Home and gave it a try. I assumed it would open after it identified my voice, but instead, I was prompted to say my code out loud. This is the same code I type into the pin pad for entry. If someone overhears and enters it, not only would they have full access to the contents of my safe, but they would also be a lot harder to identify since the activity log would say that I was the one to open the safe since it was my code. While it may be fine if you live alone, it just feels like you’re introducing an unnecessary risk for things to go awry.

Should You Buy the Yale Smart Safe With Wi-Fi?

Just about any homeowner would be happy with this safe. Unless you are specifically looking for a waterproof or fireproof safe, this safe should be a contender in your purchasing decision. It’s a well crafted and secure device with many features that enhance security and your ease of use.

The Yale Smart Safe functions well on its own, but it is fantastic when you utilize the smart features. You’re in control in more ways than one. You can set up personalized entry codes, restrict a user’s access during certain timeframes, and monitor all activity remotely. The question isn’t “Should I buy it?”; it “Which version should I buy?”