Now You Can Create Your Own AI Images with Shutterstock

If you can think of it, Shutterstock's new AI image generator can make it.

Cory Gunther @xguntherc
| 1 min read
Futuristic city in bob ross style painting by AI.
Shutterstock.com

While some stock photography and image websites are fighting AI-generated content, others like Adobe and Shutterstock are embracing it. After partnering with DALLE-2 back in October, today Shutterstock released an AI-generation tool for its customers.

Powered by DALLE-2 and OpenAI, customers that use Shutterstock’s online design platform can quickly ask for AI-generated images in under 10 seconds. More importantly, whatever wild idea the artificial intelligence creates is “ready for licensing.”

Basically, instead of trying to block AI content, Shutterstock wants to sell it. In the announcement back in October, the company mentioned it plans to create a cash fund that will compensate artists when image-generating AI uses their work.

Should You Use Lensa AI, the "Magic" Portrait App?
RELATEDShould You Use Lensa AI, the "Magic" Portrait App?

Generative AI exploded in 2022, using artificial intelligence models to create art, photos, video, music, writing, and more. It’s safe to say this technology is here to stay, at least for now, regardless of all the opposition.

Our easy-to-use generative platform will transform the way people tell their stories — you no longer have to be a design expert or have access to a creative team to create exceptional work. Our tools are built on an ethical approach and on a library of assets that represents the diverse world we live in. We ensure that the artists whose works contributed to the development of these models are recognized and rewarded.” – According to Paul Hennessy, Chief Executive Officer at Shutterstock.

Shutterstock’s AI image generator cannot make videos or music yet, but that could be coming later. For now, its AI imagery has options to choose a style, including photos, art, digital, or 3D, but that’s about it. Additionally, the images it spits out are only 1024 x 1024.

While there are still a lot of questions and uncertainty around this new technology, it looks like Shutterstock wants to get ahead of it rather than let generative AI take over its core business. So, if you use Shutterstock’s Creative Flow, give it a try today.

