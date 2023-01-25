Lyft Starts Charging Passengers Late for Pickup

Rideshare services like Uber and Lyft are super convenient, but patrons shouldn’t take advantage of that convenience and show up late for a ride. Following in Uber’s footsteps, Lyft will now charge customers a late fee for making a driver sit around and wait for them.

Lyft recently updated its rider support documents, which outline the changes, and it’s not as bad as you probably think. If your Lyft driver sits around for more than two minutes, the company can add a late fee to the trip. Uber has done the same thing dating back to 2016. Respect your driver’s time.

It’s worth noting that this is only for tardy passengers taking their sweet time. If a driver arrives early, you won’t get charged. The clock starts after the original estimated pickup time, and after the driver waits for two minutes, they can activate the fee for a late passenger.

The wait time is extended to five minutes if you order a Lyft Lux Black or Lux Black XL. Additionally, Lyft will have a waiver for riders with a disability if it impacts their ability to get to the vehicle quickly. The support documents also mention that wait time fees may be enforced depending on busy times of the day, and the fees can vary by location.

Considering the fees vary by time of day and location, we’re not sure precisely what you can expect if you show up late. However, it’s probably not a huge charge. And finally, these late fees don’t apply to Lyft Shared, Access, Assisted, or Car Seat rides, and you won’t get charged a late fee on a no-show. Instead, you’ll get charged a cancellation fee.

While some rideshare users won’t be happy to hear this news, Lyft says these wait time fees will help keep the platform running smoothly for everyone.