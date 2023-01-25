Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
Tracksmith Eliot Runner Review: Tempting Shoes Even at a High Price
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Windscribe VPN Review: A Good Free VPN At Last?
Elgato Stream Deck+ Review: Potential to Dial in Productivity
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Lyft Starts Charging Passengers Late for Pickup

Just like Uber, which added wait time fees in 2016.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
A car with Lyft and Uber stickers on the windshield
The Image Party/Shutterstock.com

Rideshare services like Uber and Lyft are super convenient, but patrons shouldn’t take advantage of that convenience and show up late for a ride. Following in Uber’s footsteps, Lyft will now charge customers a late fee for making a driver sit around and wait for them.

Lyft recently updated its rider support documents, which outline the changes, and it’s not as bad as you probably think. If your Lyft driver sits around for more than two minutes, the company can add a late fee to the trip. Uber has done the same thing dating back to 2016. Respect your driver’s time.

It’s worth noting that this is only for tardy passengers taking their sweet time. If a driver arrives early, you won’t get charged. The clock starts after the original estimated pickup time, and after the driver waits for two minutes, they can activate the fee for a late passenger.

8 Side Hustles to Earn Extra Cash
RELATED8 Side Hustles to Earn Extra Cash

The wait time is extended to five minutes if you order a Lyft Lux Black or Lux Black XL. Additionally, Lyft will have a waiver for riders with a disability if it impacts their ability to get to the vehicle quickly. The support documents also mention that wait time fees may be enforced depending on busy times of the day, and the fees can vary by location.

Considering the fees vary by time of day and location, we’re not sure precisely what you can expect if you show up late. However, it’s probably not a huge charge. And finally, these late fees don’t apply to Lyft Shared, Access, Assisted, or Car Seat rides, and you won’t get charged a late fee on a no-show. Instead, you’ll get charged a cancellation fee.

While some rideshare users won’t be happy to hear this news, Lyft says these wait time fees will help keep the platform running smoothly for everyone.

via Engadget

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »