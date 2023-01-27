Buying Guides
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
Tracksmith Eliot Runner Review: Tempting Shoes Even at a High Price
Google Nest Wifi Pro Router Review: An Easy, Imperfect, 6E Upgrade
Windscribe VPN Review: A Good Free VPN At Last?
Get More from Your M2 MacBook with Satechi’s New Pro Hub Slim

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

| 1 min read
The Satechi Pro Hub Slim plugged into an M2 MacBook Air
Satechi

The latest generation of MacBooks still suffer from a limited port selection. But Satechi’s New Pro Hub Slim promises to remedy this problem by adding seven ports to the side of your MacBook Pro or MacBook Air. Notably, this hub is available in a “Midnight” colorway to match the black MacBook Air.

Tip: Order the Pro Hub Slim by February 3rd to save 20% with coupon code SLIM20.

Satechi’s Pro Hub Slim plugs into the side of your MacBook, utilizing both of its USB inputs. It has a slim form factor, which looks a lot sleeker than a dongle-styled hub or adapter. And it features a total of seven ports—a two “full function” USB 4.0 ports, a USB-C data port, a 4K HDMI port, a pair of USB-A data ports, and a set of microSD and SD card readers.

A closeup of the Satechi Pro Hub Slim's port selection.
Satechi

Notably, the Pro Hub Slim’s USB 4.0 portssupport 40Gbps data transfer rates, 100-watt passthrough charging, and 6K 60Hz video output. The standard USB-C port offers 10Gbps transfer speeds, though it can’t charge your MacBook.

The Satechi Pro Hub Slim costs $80 and is available in Midnight, Space Gray, and Silver colorways. If you order before February 3rd, you can save 20% on your purchase using coupon code SLIM20. That brings the price down to just $64.

Satechi Pro Hub Slim

Add seven ports to your MacBook Pro or MacBook Air using the Satechi Pro Hub Slim!

Shop

