News Reviews Featured on Review Geek
Ten Original Movies From 2017 You Might’ve Missed
by Eric Ravenscraft on
A quick note: There is nothing new under the sun. Naturally, our definition of “original” is going to have to be a little bit flexible. We’ll include some movies that are adaptations of real events, novels, or independent graphic novels, but we won’t include anything that’s already been adapted into a movie before—like 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express which was a great adaptation even if it wasn’t terribly new—or movies that are a continuation of an existing franchise like Marvel movies. Some of these films obviously received a lot of attention, but many flew far under the radar.
9 Products To Help Make Your Dumb Car Smart
by Jennifer Allen on
Car technology is moving as rapidly as other tech, but that’s a little awkward considering cars are far more expensive to upgrade than a phone or tablet. Factor in the growing range of budget cars that offer no bells and whistles to speak of, and many of us will feel like we’re falling behind when it comes to the latest gadgets for our vehicles—but don’t worry, we’re here to help.
Facebook’s News Feed Algorithm Is Completely Busted
by Eric Ravenscraft on
Facebook serves many useful functions. It helps you set up events, send messages to friends and family, and even organize groups. These are all side benefits, though. The main feature—the real thing Facebook wants to sell you—is the News Feed. Too bad it’s so broken that it’s almost useless.

Most Americans Are Still Afraid of Self-Driving Cars

Eric Ravenscraft | @lordravenscraft |

According to most reasonable estimates, self-driving car technology is always about five years away from being good enough for everyone to use. That perpetual state of ambiguity might be helpful, though. According to a recent Pew survey, most people in the U.S. aren’t ready for them yet.

Impressively, according to this survey by the Pew Research Center, 94% of Americans have at least heard about self-driving cars, with 35% saying they’ve heard “a lot” about them. Yet, not everyone is thrilled to hear the news. A slight majority of 56% of Americans say they would not want to ride in a driverless car, largely due to trust issues. 42% of people who don’t want to ride in a driverless car say they “Don’t trust it” or are “Worried about giving up control.”

Slight majority of Americans would not want to ride in a driverless vehicle if given the chance; safety concerns, lack of trust lead their list of concerns

This isn’t terribly surprising since news stories about self-driving cars are everywhere, but hands-on experience with them is only possible in a few states for most people. Even among those who get first-hand experience, concerns still remain. Driverless cars have an impressive track record that can rival some of the safest drivers, but they’ve yet to be tested in the wild as much as human drivers have. That fact alone is enough to give some people pause. A majority of people, it would seem.

This trust barrier creates a problem for self-driving cars even if they could maintain a perfect safety record. Companies from Google and Tesla to Ford and Volkswagen are all trying to develop this technology as fast as possible, but it won’t matter much if the majority of the public isn’t willing to allow them on the road.

Source: Pew Research Center via City Lab

Image via Shutterstock.

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek. For more information please visit our Ethics page.

Yes, you will also like these:
The Best Switch Games to Play with Friends and Family
Jennifer Allen |
It’s fun to play games together, and the holiday season is the perfect time of year to do that. With the Nintendo Switch being the ideal family console this year, we’ve looked at the best games for you to play with your friends and family, no matter what their age.
What do you think?