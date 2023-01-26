Blink’s Smart Floodlight Camera Looks Like a Steal for the Price

The Amazon-owned Blink smart security company just launched its first floodlight. It offers some impressive specs, including a maximum brightness of 2,600. But more notably, the Blink Wired Floodlight Camera costs just $100—it’s half the price of competing products from Ring, Arlo, Nest and other brands.

Okay, technically speaking, this isn’t the first Blink smart floodlight. The company previously launched a floodlight add-on for the wireless Blink Outdoor camera. At just 700 lumens, the old floodlight add-on really isn’t all that bright, and it actually costs more than the new Wired Floodlight.

Anyway, the Blink Wired Floodlight Camera captures video at 1080p and uses Amazon’s AZ2 Neural Edge Processor for enhanced motion detection. It supports two-way talkback audio, has a 105-decibel siren, and works with Alexa. You can view a live feed from the camera on your phone or an Echo Show display, and additional features (such as person detection) are enabled with a $10 monthly Blink Subscription Plan.

Note that wired floodlight cameras are usually a better option than battery-powered options. A light can only get so bright when it’s running on battery power, and of course, batteries wear out over time. Unless you want to get on a ladder every few months to charge your floodlight, I strongly suggest choosing a wired option.

If you already have an outdoor security light or floodlight, products like the Blink Wired Floodlight should be an easy installation. Simply remove the old light and put the Blink Wired Floodlight in its place. (Turn off power to your outdoor light before replacing it. Otherwise, you’ll get a shock and fall off your ladder.)

The Blink Wired Floodlight Camera is available today for $100. This is an excellent price, as competing brands sell their wired floodlights for $200 or more.