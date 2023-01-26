Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Over 67,000 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrids Recalled Over Engine Hazard

An electric short could kill the engine while you're driving.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

1 min read
Chrysler Pacifica hybrid driving in the mountains.
Chrysler

The popular Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivan is having a rough few months. After a recall for fire risks late last year, the automaker is now alerting over 67,000 Pacifica Hybrid owners of a new recall that could shut off the engine, even when the car is in motion, which is a significant safety hazard.

According to a report sent to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) by Chrysler, over 67,000 minivans between model years 2017 and 2023 could experience a short circuit, which causes the gas engine to shut off and stop running.

It’s worth noting that the problem isn’t with the hybrid electric system but an internal transmission wiring connector that pairs the two systems. Chrysler says the connector could short out, resulting in an unexpected engine shutdown.

Should You Buy an EV or a Hybrid?
RELATEDShould You Buy an EV or a Hybrid?

The recall covers all Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid PHEV minivans manufactured between August 12th, 2016, and January 9th, 2023. Stellantis (the parent company) will notify owners in early March about the recall and start setting up visits to the dealership.

However, this isn’t a permanent solution, at least not yet. The initial recall will provide a software update that could alert owners of a potential failure, giving them enough time to pull over safely. In the meantime, the company is busy working on a complete solution to the problem.

So far, the company has only received around 300 reports from the issue, with no crashes or injuries reported. Still, you’ll want to keep an eye out for the recall notice, get the update, and stay tuned for more details.

