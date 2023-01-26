Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
Tracksmith Eliot Runner Review: Tempting Shoes Even at a High Price
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Google Nest Wifi Pro Router Review: An Easy, Imperfect, 6E Upgrade
Windscribe VPN Review: A Good Free VPN At Last?
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Elon Musk Says You Can’t Upgrade Your Tesla to Hardware 4

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

About Review Geek
@jdannychadwick
| 1 min read
Tesla logo
Shutterstock / betto rodrigues

Although Telsa’s next-generation self-driving computer, known as Hardware 4, hasn’t been formally introduced by the company, people are already wondering if they’ll be able to upgrade their current cars with the new technology. Unfortunately, the short answer is no, according to Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Musk made the revelation on the Tesla Q4 and Full year 2022 Financial Results and Q&A Webcast this week. During the audio-only conference call, a retailer investor asked the CEO if there would be an upgrade path for Hardware 3 cars to Hardware 4. Musk gave two primary reasons for the lack of upgradeability.

Tesla Loses False Advertising Lawsuit Over FSD Computer Upgrade
RELATEDTesla Loses False Advertising Lawsuit Over FSD Computer Upgrade

According to Musk, the first reason is that the difference in self-driving performance between Hardware 3 and Hardware 4 wouldn’t be significant enough to warrant the upgrade. Musk explained that although Hardware 4 is superior to Hardware 3, the existing version of the software is still much safer than a human driver. He cited an example of a Telsa equipped with Hardware 4 being 500% to 600% safer than a human driver; Hardware 3 would still be 200% or 300%. The second reason Musk cited was the costly nature of upgrading a Tesla’s hardware, which he characterized as “quite significant.”

Hardware 4 is expected to come equipped on Tesla’s Cybertruck, which goes into production later this year.

Source: Drive Tesla Canada

 

READ NEXT
Danny Chadwick Danny Chadwick
Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read Full Bio »