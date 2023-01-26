Deal Alert: Save Big on DeWALT’s Best Rolling Toolbox Set

Disorganized tools are unused tools, and unprotected tools are on a one-way trip to the dump. Whether you’re a professional or a hobbyist, you need to keep your tools in an organized and secure location. Luckily, you can grab DeWalt’s robust ToughSystem 2.0 rolling toolbox set for just $178; that’s a big $71 discount!

You’ve probably heard of the Milwaukee Packout—it’s basically the Cadillac of mobile tool storage. Well, the ToughSystem 2.0 is DeWalt’s version of the Packout. It’s far less flashy, but it offers a similar divided tool storage layout with a 250-pound weight capacity, plus IP65 dust and water resistance. (And let’s be real, Milwaukee’s big red Packout is like a bat signal for thieves.)

This ToughSystem 2.0 kit includes three boxes. There’s the main rolling toolbox, which has several removable dividers and can be customized with add-on components. A medium-sized box sits on top of the rolling box, and a smaller box (with six interior storage bins) stacks on the very top of this toolbox tower. (Additionally, this kit includes a small tool tray, which you can fit inside the rolling box or medium-sized box.)

And interestingly, DeWalt’s ToughSystem 2.0 is backwards compatible with existing ToughSystem hardware. But you probably won’t need any other boxes or trays, as this kit is pretty all-encompassing.

This ToughSystem 2.0 kit usually costs $250, but it’s just $178 at Home Depot. Note that while this is a mobile toolbox kit, it isn’t a bad option for a garage. It’ll keep your tools safe and organized without taking up too much space, and if you ever need to wheel a bunch of tools around, just take the handle and go!