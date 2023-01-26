Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
Tracksmith Eliot Runner Review: Tempting Shoes Even at a High Price
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Google Nest Wifi Pro Router Review: An Easy, Imperfect, 6E Upgrade
Windscribe VPN Review: A Good Free VPN At Last?
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Deal Alert: Save Big on DeWALT’s Best Rolling Toolbox Set

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
he DeWalt ToughSystem 2.0 toolbox set in a construction yard.
DeWalt

Disorganized tools are unused tools, and unprotected tools are on a one-way trip to the dump. Whether you’re a professional or a hobbyist, you need to keep your tools in an organized and secure location. Luckily, you can grab DeWalt’s robust ToughSystem 2.0 rolling toolbox set for just $178; that’s a big $71 discount!

You’ve probably heard of the Milwaukee Packout—it’s basically the Cadillac of mobile tool storage. Well, the ToughSystem 2.0 is DeWalt’s version of the Packout. It’s far less flashy, but it offers a similar divided tool storage layout with a 250-pound weight capacity, plus IP65 dust and water resistance. (And let’s be real, Milwaukee’s big red Packout is like a bat signal for thieves.)

Why You Shouldn't Buy Off-Brand Power Tool Batteries
RELATEDWhy You Shouldn't Buy Off-Brand Power Tool Batteries

This ToughSystem 2.0 kit includes three boxes. There’s the main rolling toolbox, which has several removable dividers and can be customized with add-on components. A medium-sized box sits on top of the rolling box, and a smaller box (with six interior storage bins) stacks on the very top of this toolbox tower. (Additionally, this kit includes a small tool tray, which you can fit inside the rolling box or medium-sized box.)

And interestingly, DeWalt’s ToughSystem 2.0 is backwards compatible with existing ToughSystem hardware. But you probably won’t need any other boxes or trays, as this kit is pretty all-encompassing.

This ToughSystem 2.0 kit usually costs $250, but it’s just $178 at Home Depot. Note that while this is a mobile toolbox kit, it isn’t a bad option for a garage. It’ll keep your tools safe and organized without taking up too much space, and if you ever need to wheel a bunch of tools around, just take the handle and go!

DeWalt ToughSystem 2.0 Toolbox Set

This DeWalt ToughSystem 2.0 toolbox set includes a large rolling toolbox, two stackable toolboxes, and a small tool tray. It's a robust and durable option for taking your tools on the go, and it's compatible with other ToughSystem products.

Shop

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »