Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
Tracksmith Eliot Runner Review: Tempting Shoes Even at a High Price
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Google Nest Wifi Pro Router Review: An Easy, Imperfect, 6E Upgrade
Windscribe VPN Review: A Good Free VPN At Last?
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Samsung’s New Odyssey Neo Mini-LED Monitor Will Actually Fit on Your Desk

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 monitor sitting at a desk.
Samsung

The massive Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 captured our imagination, but it’s too big and curvy to capture our desks. Thankfully, Samsung just announced a more modest version of this monitor—available this March, the Odyssey Neo G7 offers a Mini-LED gaming experience in a 43-inch package.

While most people are salivating over OLED, we’re more interested in Mini-LED technology. It delivers deep contrast and excellent color without the threat of burn-in. It’s also a lot brighter than OLED, so it’s an excellent option for daytime computer users. (This particular monitor gets up to 400 nits.)

The backside of the Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 monitor
Samsung

Spec-wise, we’re looking at a 4K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, HDR10+, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro integration. There’s a single DisplayPort (1.4) input, a pair of HDMI (2.1) jacks, and two USB 3.0 ports. Additionally, the monitor has an Ethernet jack and supports both Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

What to Look for in a Gaming Monitor
RELATEDWhat to Look for in a Gaming Monitor

This wireless connectivity supports Samsung’s Gaming Hub and Media Hub technologies. Essentially, the Odyssey Neo G7 doubles as a smart TV. The Gaming Hub interface is notable, as it’s a one-stop-shop for all your cloud gaming needs. (You can connect controllers or other accessories to the monitor via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or USB cable.)

Samsung plans to launch the Odyssey Neo G7 this March. Pricing is unknown, though the larger Odyssey Neo G9 costs $2,500, so it’s safe to assume that this new monitor is a bit cheaper.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 43-inch Mini-LED Monitor

The Odyssey Neo G7 features a 43-inch 4K Mini-LED panel, ensuring a high contrast ratio without the burn-in or dimness of OLED. Plus, it's primed for gaming with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

Samsung

Source: Samsung

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »