Samsung’s New Odyssey Neo Mini-LED Monitor Will Actually Fit on Your Desk

The massive Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 captured our imagination, but it’s too big and curvy to capture our desks. Thankfully, Samsung just announced a more modest version of this monitor—available this March, the Odyssey Neo G7 offers a Mini-LED gaming experience in a 43-inch package.

While most people are salivating over OLED, we’re more interested in Mini-LED technology. It delivers deep contrast and excellent color without the threat of burn-in. It’s also a lot brighter than OLED, so it’s an excellent option for daytime computer users. (This particular monitor gets up to 400 nits.)

Spec-wise, we’re looking at a 4K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, HDR10+, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro integration. There’s a single DisplayPort (1.4) input, a pair of HDMI (2.1) jacks, and two USB 3.0 ports. Additionally, the monitor has an Ethernet jack and supports both Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

This wireless connectivity supports Samsung’s Gaming Hub and Media Hub technologies. Essentially, the Odyssey Neo G7 doubles as a smart TV. The Gaming Hub interface is notable, as it’s a one-stop-shop for all your cloud gaming needs. (You can connect controllers or other accessories to the monitor via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or USB cable.)

Samsung plans to launch the Odyssey Neo G7 this March. Pricing is unknown, though the larger Odyssey Neo G9 costs $2,500, so it’s safe to assume that this new monitor is a bit cheaper.

