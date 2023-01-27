Buying Guides
News

You Can Play ‘GoldenEye 007’ Without an Xbox or Switch

The iconic 1997 Nintendo 64 first-person shooter is back.

| 1 min read
GoldenEye 007 on iPad with Game Pass.
Josh Hendrickson / Review Geek

One of the most-beloved Nintendo 64 games is now officially available on the Switch and Xbox. Of course, I’m talking about GoldenEye 007. And thanks to Xbox Game Pass and Cloud Gaming, you can play it from a PC, iPad, Android, and more.

For those unaware, Nintendo released 007 for its Nintendo Switch Online service, and you’ll have to pay for the Online+ Expansion pack to access this classic 1997 game. Complete with cheat codes, online multiplayer, and that iconic nostalgia-delivering music.

However, on the Xbox, GoldenEye 007 is a remastered version of the original. And since it’s remastered, it’s available up to 4K resolution with smoother framerates than the choppy N64 version and improved controls with dual analog stick support. And while it doesn’t offer cheat codes or online multiplayer, the classic split-screen local multiplayer option is still there.

So, how can you play GoldenEye 007 without a Switch or an Xbox? You’ll need a subscription to Game Pass Ultimate, which includes cloud gaming for mobile devices. Simply fire up the Xbox app on a PC or Android device and choose cloud gaming.

The Best PC Gaming Controllers of 2023
RELATEDThe Best PC Gaming Controllers of 2023

Additionally, die-hard fans can visit xbox.com/play from an iPad browser and follow the on-screen steps to add it to the home screen. From here, launch GoldenEye 007, pair a Bluetooth controller to your device if you’d like, and enjoy the nostalgia.

Remember that while you can’t take advantage of cheat codes on the Xbox variant, you can still replay maps repeatedly until you complete levels fast enough. Once you do, it’ll unlock cheats and secret levels.

Sign up for Game Pass Ultimate, find the Golden Gun, and have some fun. It’s worth noting that for those who already have a digital copy of Rare Replay on Xbox, GoldenEye 007 is included for free.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Sign up for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and enjoy endless titles, cloud gaming, and GoldenEye 007.

Shop

