Pixel Tablet Leak Reveals Two Docks and New Photos

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
1 min read
Google Pixel Tablet on a womans lap.
Google

Google teased its upcoming Pixel Tablet alongside the new Pixel 7 smartphone last May, but it’s still not out yet. As the “early 2023” release date nears, new images recently leaked along with crucial details about Google’s upcoming slate.

While we already have a good idea of what to expect, including the 11-inch display and upwards of 256GB of storage, we’re finally starting to gather more information. Rumors suggested Google could release a regular Pixel Tablet alongside a Pixel Tablet Pro, but now that’s looking doubtful.

Instead, it sounds like we could get one impressive Pixel Tablet with high-end specs, along with two different optional dock options for those that want to do more with the device.

Details from a well-known leaker spotted by XDA Developers suggest Google will only release one model. The Pixel Tablet could have an 11-inch 2560 x 1600 LCD (not OLED), 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Other details include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and Google’s second-gen Tensor G2 chipset.

Furthermore, Wojciechowski believes it’ll come with a standard charging dock or a slightly more expensive speaker dock. Then, as you can see from the Twitter post above, the leaker received four photos of Google’s unreleased tablet. We don’t get a great look at it from the pictures, but it’s safe to say the tablet should be here soon enough.

We expect Google to officially announce the Pixel Tablet at Google I/O in May alongside the rumored Pixel Folding phone, with a release date to follow quickly.

via XDA Developers

