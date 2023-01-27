Buying Guides
Chrome for Android Finally Gets More Secure Incognito Browsing

Now you can secure incognito mode behind a fingerprint.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

| 1 min read
A person holding a padlock in front of a Google Chrome logo
Ink Drop/Shutterstock.com

You can finally lock your incognito web browser sessions and tabs behind a fingerprint on Android, giving users more privacy and security. Incognito mode is excellent for browsing the web, but if you hand someone your phone, it’s all readily available to see. Well, not anymore.

If this all sounds familiar, it’s because Google’s been working on the feature since back in 2021, when it rolled a bunch of privacy features into Chrome for iOS. Google added the ability to secure Google Chrome behind FaceID on the iPhone years ago. Far later than expected, it’s getting a little easier to do the same on Android.

Now when you’re using Google Chrome on Android in Incognito mode, you’ll be able to lock those tabs behind a fingerprint. If you put the phone down or someone grabs it, those sessions remain private.

Google Chrome for Android Will Get a Toolbar That Adapts to You
RELATEDGoogle Chrome for Android Will Get a Toolbar That Adapts to You

A few months back, we reported that Google finally added Incognito Mode biometric locks to Chrome 105, but it wasn’t ready for the general public yet. However, this week, to celebrate Data Privacy Day on January 28th, Google just announced the feature is rolling out for everyone.

By default, Incognito biometric authentication is disabled. However, Android users can head into settings, Privacy & Security, and toggle the switch labeled “Lock incognito tabs when you close Chrome.”

Google’s blog post says it’s “rolling out to everyone,” so if you don’t see the option immediately, ensure you’re running the latest upgrade from Google Play. Otherwise, just wait a day or so, and it should hit your device.

Source: Google via Android Police

