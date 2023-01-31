Schlage’s New Smart Lever Is for Doors Without a Deadbolt

Smart locks are an excellent addition to any house, even if you don’t have a smart home. And while most smart locks are perfect for your front door with a deadbolt, Schlage’s newest Encode Smart Lever brings that same functionality to other doors.

While this is ideal for renters that can’t add a deadbolt to specific doors, it’s also great for anyone looking to add a little security around the house. You can install the new Schlage Encode Smart Wi-Fi Lever door lock on any single bore-hole door, then take advantage of the Encode experience.

For example, homeowners can put a smart lock on a guest room, inside rental homes, on a garage door, or even secure a home office. Any entry with a single hole (knob or lever) can be secured with a pin, even without a deadbolt. However, it’s expensive, and they’ll run $310 each.

We got a chance to see the new Schlage Encode Smart Lever at CES earlier this year and came away impressed. It offers all the usual app controls, pin codes, and technology from Google and Alexa, along with your typical Schlage features. As you can see, one side has your typical number pad, while the inside has a convenient lock and unlock button for ease of use.

Thanks to the Schlage Home app, users can remotely lock/unlock the Encode lever from a phone. That’s in addition to managing or changing up to 100 different access codes, setting schedules for specific codes, or even making one temporary.

Schlage locks also offer real-time activity logs from the app, customizable push notifications, voice controls, and much more. According to the press release, the new Schlage Encode Lever lock will fit any home decor. That’s because you can choose from two trims and four different lever styles. Additionally, the lock comes in four colors: satin nickel, bright chrome, matte black, and brushed bronze.

It’s worth noting that Schlage smart locks have been notoriously hard to find as of late, so hopefully, this new release means inventory will be ready and waiting. The Schlage Encode Smart Wi-Fi Lever will run you $309 when it arrives later this spring.