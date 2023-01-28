OnePlus Starts Teasing Its New Tablet as Leaks Emerge

OnePlus trademarked the name “OnePlus Pad” back in 2021, and rumors have been swirling ever since that the company has a new tablet in the works. Now, it looks like it’s finally going to happen, as OnePlus is openly teasing the device ahead of its launch event next month.

On February 7th, OnePlus will host its “Cloud 11” event to announce its latest OnePlus 11 smartphone and Buds Pro 2. Plus, it looks like we could be getting a tablet simultaneously.

For one, the popular leaker @Onleaks recently shared a slew of official renders of the tablet courtesy of the site MySmartPrice. The report states the upcoming OnePlus Pad will have an 11.6-inch display, a full metal unibody design similar to the iPad, and a big round single camera sensor on the rear.

Additionally, when visiting a OnePlus website, whether that’s the U.S. site or in other regions, you’ll see it hiding in plain sight. The image clearly shows the OnePlus 11, which was already announced in China, and the Buds Pro 2, both sitting on what looks like the unannounced OnePlus Pad tablet.

Looking closer at the image, we also see what could be a cutout for a magnetic stylus or a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. We don’t have any other details about the upcoming OnePlus Pad, or if it will get released anywhere outside of India, so we’ll have to wait and see.