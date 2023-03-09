The Best MagSafe Power Banks for Your iPhone

What to Look For in a MagSafe Power Bank

MagSafe is the iPhone’s ability to charge wirelessly through magnetism and is available on the iPhone 12, 13, and 14 models. Even though using a MagSafe charger is convenient, there are several other important things to keep in mind when shopping for a new battery pack.

Battery Capacity: This lets you know how many times a MagSafe power bank can recharge your iPhone. Most battery packs range between 5000 and 10000 milliamps per hour (mAh). Five thousand mAH will give you roughly 85-100% charge—depending on your iPhone version—while 10000mAh can go up to 1.5 charges (or about 17 hours).

Wattage : Basically, it's the speed at which your phone charges and is the overall measurement of power that flows through your battery. The iPhone only requires 5 Watts (W) to charge regularly. While the average wireless charger utilizes 7.5W, some power banks go down to the basic 5W, and others can get up to 15W while using a corded option.

Extra Features: Many wireless chargers are starting to roll out with more bells and whistles as the market continues to grow. Features such as a kickstand so you can stand up your phone, additional functions such as a wallet or additional charging areas, safety features like better-gripping points and magnet strength, and even color selection are all becoming available.

Passthrough Charging: This refers to the battery's ability to both charge your phone and be charged simultaneously. This is useful for scenarios like the end of the day where you will want to plug in your battery, but also bring your phone to a full charge.

Best Overall: ESR HaloLock Kickstand MagSafe Battery

Pros ✓ Large power capacity

Large power capacity ✓ Metal kickstand

Metal kickstand ✓ Passthrough charging Cons ✗ Slightly heavier than most

ESR earns our top spot overall for the HaloLock Kickstand MagSafe Battery that delivers both power and quality. In terms of charging, this battery touts a 10000mAh capacity. That’s plenty of juice to give you more than a full charge and can get you through an entire day, even in the most demanding scenarios.

One nice little feature is the metal kickstand, which is a rare find in power banks. It works well in portrait or landscape. Another is the ergonomic curve of the battery itself. Even though the battery is a little bulky, the curvature fits nicely in the palm of your hand.

The standout feature, though, is the connection strength. “HaloLock” refers to ESR’s patented magnet technology. You can feel safe knowing that your phone is being held securely to the charger, but not overwhelming to where it would be a danger to the phone’s components or difficult trying to pull them apart after charging. The ESR HaloLock Kickstand MagSafe Battery comes available in white and black color choices.

Best Premium: Anker 633 MagGo 2-in-1 Charging Station

Pros ✓ Portable power bank and dual-device charging station

Portable power bank and dual-device charging station ✓ 7.5W charging

7.5W charging ✓ Three color choices Cons ✗ Lacks a built-in kickstand on the battery pack

Lacks a built-in kickstand on the battery pack ✗ No simultaneous wired charging

Getting the best of both worlds is usually a good thing and Anker supplies in this version of their most recent battery pack. The 633 MagGo 2-in-1 acts as both a battery pack and a charging station. Use the battery on the go, and when you are ready, just slide it into the base for charging both your phone and the bank. The base also has a Qi (pronounced “chee”) wireless charging area at the bottom of the base for your AirPods.

The battery is 5000mAh, so you can get a fairly good charge out of it. The only drawback is that many power banks offer the ability to wirelessly charge your phone while allowing for a second device to be charged through a wired connection simultaneously. This version of the MagGo does not. The 633 MagGo 2-in-1 comes in three available colors: Interstellar Gray, Dolomite White, and Misty Blue.

Best Budget: Baseus Magnetic Power Bank

Pros ✓ Simultaneous wired and wireless charging

Simultaneous wired and wireless charging ✓ 10000mAh

10000mAh ✓ 7.5W charging Cons ✗ Heavy

Heavy ✗ Small kickstand

Baseus is a company growing in popularity. And it’s easy to see why with their version of the wireless power bank. The Baseus Magnetic Power Bank has a 10000mAh capacity, which makes it just as powerful as our Best Overall pick, but at a lower cost. It also offers simultaneous wired and wireless charging. A nice LED display on the back of the back of the battery lets you know how much power you have left.

The major issues that we see are that the pack is heavier than most. It weighs 9.6 ounces, which is heavier than the iPhone 14 itself at 7.27 ounces. It may not seem like much, but don’t expect it to fit in your pocket while attached to a phone. The other is a minor detail, but may be annoying. The kickstand is smaller than most, which makes it prone to being tipped over easily. The Baseus Magnetic Power Bank comes in three colors: blue, pink, and white.

Best Official: Apple MagSafe Battery Pack

Pros ✓ Compatible with iPhone OS

Compatible with iPhone OS ✓ Charging safety features built in Cons ✗ Low charging capacity

Low charging capacity ✗ Only one color choice

Only one color choice ✗ No kickstand

Our next pick is for those looking for an official Apple charger. Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack is a little costly, but worth it to get a charger that syncs best with the iPhone OS.

One advantage to investing in the Apple version is found in the onscreen smart features that show battery power icons. Another is the safety feature that stops charging when it is getting too hot or if the phone’s internal battery is about to be compromised. The battery can also charge both wirelessly and wired, with a wired connection charging at a speedy 20W single, or split to 5W wireless and 15W Lightning connection when charging simultaneously.

The top disadvantage we see is that it only has enough power to get your dying phone to 60%. While still good enough in a pinch to get you to your next outlet charge, don’t plan on it lasting you all day. Another couple of minor issues are that there isn’t a kickstand and that it only comes in white.

Best Grip: Anker 622 With PopSocket

Pros ✓ Well-known manufacturer

Well-known manufacturer ✓ Overheating reduction technology Cons ✗ Magnet not as strong as others

Two things coming together to make something good is always a win. Peanut butter and jelly, mac and cheese, milk and cookies. This is what Anker and PopSockets are doing with the 622.

This device gives convenience and safety in the palm of your hand. The collapsable PopGrip, along with the MiniCell technology, makes this the most compact among competitors. Like the 633 MagGo, the 622 has a 5000mAh capacity that the company says will give you up to 17 hours of battery, depending on the version of the iPhone you have.

One complaint we have seen with this battery is that the magnet may not be as strong as others. So, just a word of caution to avoid moving around too much or sudden jars. Another small complaint that seemed to come up is that the PopSocket when used as a kickstand, doesn’t hold up to standing vertically very well. The Anker 622 With Popsocket is available in black, blue, and white.

Best Multi-Function: MOFT Modular Magnetic Power Bank

Pros ✓ Detachable wallet and kickstand

Detachable wallet and kickstand ✓ Four color choices

Four color choices ✓ 7.5W Charging Cons ✗ Underpowered compared to other brands

Speaking of functionality built into the charger, MOFT gives a simple, but often-used, feature with their power bank. The MOFT Modular is a clever combination of a magnetic battery pack with a detachable stand that holds up to three travel or credit cards. The faux leather case is sleek and can attach separately from the battery to your phone in case you aren’t charging but still want to move about with your cards or have a stand.

In terms of battery life, the Modular has 5000mAh and charges at a 7.5W speed. Charging the battery is snazzy using the included USB-C that attaches magnetically. The MOFT Modular comes in four available colors: black, brown, deep blue, and purple.

Best Fashion: Casely Power Pod

Pros ✓ Large selection of style and color choices

Large selection of style and color choices ✓ Smallest magnetic battery pack Cons ✗ Not quite as powerful as bigger-named brands

Our last selection brings a splash of style to the table. The smallest battery pack on our list, Casely’s Power Pod is a big plus in portability. But the most notable feature of the Power Pod is the bright and patterned designs, similar to the company’s phone cases that have made them well-known. There are nearly 20 different styles and colors to choose from.

The power supply of the Power Pod is 5000mAh and it charges at 7.5W. Another interesting feature is that it comes with an adhesive ring that you can attach to a non-magnetic phone to enjoy the benefits of the charger.