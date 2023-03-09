Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Razer Blade 18 (2023 GeForce RTX 4060) Review: A True Desktop Replacement
1Password Password Manager Review: One Password to Rule Them All?
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches

The Best MagSafe Power Banks for Your iPhone

Niks Evalds/Shutterstock.com
🕚 Updated March 2023
Greg Dickinson
Greg Dickinson
Freelance Writer

Greg Dickinson is a freelance writer for Review Geek. Greg grew up in the early stages of the Information Age, so he has developed an appreciation for how technology and gaming have evolved and become a part of our everyday lives. He's an avid board gamer as well as a regular video gamer. Greg studied at Mineral Area College where he was an honors student in Elementary Education with a secondary focus on Language and Literature. Read more...

About Review Geek

| 9 min read

Whether you're at a festival, on a camping trip, or streaming an extra-long show, sometimes you need your phone to go the extra mile. A MagSafe wireless charger can extend your smartphone's battery life without having to plug it into a charger. Check out the best MagSafe battery packs below.

Scroll Table to Left
  Best Overall Best Premium Best Budget Best Official Best Grip Best Multi-Function Best Fashion
 
  ESR
HaloLock MagSafe Kickstand Battery Pack 		Anker
633 MagGo 2-in-1 Charging Station 		Baseus
Magnetic Power Bank 		Apple
MagSafe Battery Pack 		Anker
622 With PopSocket 		MOFT
Modular Magnetic Power Bank 		Casely
Power Pod
 
Amazon

$54.99
$63.99 Save 14%
Amazon

$119.99
 
Amazon

$47.99
$69.99 Save 31%
Amazon

$93.00
$99.00 Save 6%
Amazon

$69.99
 
Amazon

$79.99
 
Amazon

$59.95
 

Our SummaryOur top choice has the power to charge your phone from 0-100% nearly twice on a single charge.With an included stand that has an additional charging area, the 2-in-1 serves all your MagSafe charging needs.For the cost, Baseus has made a quality charger that packs the power.If you're looking for an official MagSafe battery, here is your top choice.Two great cellphone accessory companies come together to give you a safe handle on your phoneMOFT has a convenient power bank that has a kickstand and detachable MagSafe wallet.Find your style with Casely's Power Pod that comes in a wide variety of styles.
Pros✓ Large power capacity
✓ Metal kickstand
✓ Passthrough charging		✓ Portable power bank and dual-device charging stand
✓ 7.5W charging
✓ Three color choices		✓ Simultaneous wired and wireless charging
✓ 10000mAh
✓ 7.5W charging		✓ Compatible with iPhone OS
✓ Charging safety features built in		✓ Well-known manufacturer
✓ Overheating reduction technology		✓ Detachable wallet and kickstand
✓ Four color choices
✓ 7.5W charging		✓ Large number of style and color choices
✓ Smallest magnetic battery pack
Cons✗ Slightly heavier than most✗ Lacks a built-in kickstand on the battery pack
✗ No simultaneous wired charging		✗ Heavy
✗ Small kickstand		✗ Low charging capacity
✗ Only one color choice
✗ No kickstand		✗ Magnet not as strong as others✗ Underpowered compared to other brands✗ Not quite as powerful as bigger-named brands
Scroll Table to Right
Review Geek's expert staff has decades of experience testing and reviewing products. Our recommendations come from countless hours of digging into every product to find its strengths and weaknesses. We then compare that with other related products to help you find the best one for your needs. All of our reviews and product recommendations are done without bias, and we never accept payment in exchange for a review or recommendation. Read More »
Table of Contents

What to Look For in a MagSafe Power Bank
Best Overall: ESR HaloLock Kickstand MagSafe Battery
Best Premium: Anker 633 MagGo 2-in-1 Charging Station
Best Budget: Baseus Magnetic Power Bank
Best Official: Apple MagSafe Battery Pack
Best Grip: Anker 622 With PopSocket
Best Multi-Function: MOFT Modular Magnetic Power Bank
Best Fashion: Casely Power Pod

The Best MagSafe Power Banks for Your iPhone

Magsafe battery pack attached to an iPhone.
Niks Evalds/Shutterstock.com

What to Look For in a MagSafe Power Bank

MagSafe is the iPhone’s ability to charge wirelessly through magnetism and is available on the iPhone 12, 13, and 14 models. Even though using a MagSafe charger is convenient, there are several other important things to keep in mind when shopping for a new battery pack.

  • Battery Capacity: This lets you know how many times a MagSafe power bank can recharge your iPhone. Most battery packs range between 5000 and 10000 milliamps per hour (mAh). Five thousand mAH will give you roughly 85-100% charge—depending on your iPhone version—while 10000mAh can go up to 1.5 charges (or about 17 hours).
  • WattageBasically, it’s the speed at which your phone charges and is the overall measurement of power that flows through your battery. The iPhone only requires 5 Watts (W) to charge regularly. While the average wireless charger utilizes 7.5W, some power banks go down to the basic 5W, and others can get up to 15W while using a corded option.
  • Extra Features: Many wireless chargers are starting to roll out with more bells and whistles as the market continues to grow. Features such as a kickstand so you can stand up your phone, additional functions such as a wallet or additional charging areas, safety features like better-gripping points and magnet strength, and even color selection are all becoming available.
  • Passthrough Charging: This refers to the battery’s ability to both charge your phone and be charged simultaneously. This is useful for scenarios like the end of the day where you will want to plug in your battery, but also bring your phone to a full charge.

Best Overall: ESR HaloLock Kickstand MagSafe Battery

Two black power banks attached to two iPhones, one horizontal, and the other vertical
ESR

Pros

  • Large power capacity
  • Metal kickstand
  • Passthrough charging

Cons

  • Slightly heavier than most

ESR earns our top spot overall for the HaloLock Kickstand MagSafe Battery that delivers both power and quality. In terms of charging, this battery touts a 10000mAh capacity. That’s plenty of juice to give you more than a full charge and can get you through an entire day, even in the most demanding scenarios.

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
RELATEDWhy Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks

One nice little feature is the metal kickstand, which is a rare find in power banks. It works well in portrait or landscape. Another is the ergonomic curve of the battery itself. Even though the battery is a little bulky, the curvature fits nicely in the palm of your hand.

The standout feature, though, is the connection strength. “HaloLock” refers to ESR’s patented magnet technology. You can feel safe knowing that your phone is being held securely to the charger, but not overwhelming to where it would be a danger to the phone’s components or difficult trying to pull them apart after charging. The ESR HaloLock Kickstand MagSafe Battery comes available in white and black color choices.

Best Overall

ESR HaloLock Kickstand MagSafe Battery Pack, 10,000mAh MagSafe Charger Portable, MagSafe Power Bank with USB-C Cable, Magnetic Wireless Portable Charger Compatible with iPhone 14/13/12 Series, Black

This power bank doesn't skimp on power, has a convenient, metal kickstand, and keeps your phone securely connected with patented, magnetic technology.

Amazon

$54.99
$63.99 Save 14%

Best Premium: Anker 633 MagGo 2-in-1 Charging Station

A black power bank sliding into the top of a black stand with the power cord to the right and a black plug to the left
Anker

Pros

  • Portable power bank and dual-device charging station
  • 7.5W charging
  • Three color choices

Cons

  • Lacks a built-in kickstand on the battery pack
  • No simultaneous wired charging

Getting the best of both worlds is usually a good thing and Anker supplies in this version of their most recent battery pack. The 633 MagGo 2-in-1 acts as both a battery pack and a charging station. Use the battery on the go, and when you are ready, just slide it into the base for charging both your phone and the bank. The base also has a Qi (pronounced “chee”) wireless charging area at the bottom of the base for your AirPods.

The Best Ultra Compact Battery Banks
RELATEDThe Best Ultra Compact Battery Banks

The battery is 5000mAh, so you can get a fairly good charge out of it. The only drawback is that many power banks offer the ability to wirelessly charge your phone while allowing for a second device to be charged through a wired connection simultaneously. This version of the MagGo does not. The 633 MagGo 2-in-1 comes in three available colors: Interstellar Gray, Dolomite White, and Misty Blue.

Best Premium

Anker Magnetic Wireless Charger, 633 MagGo 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Station, Detachable Portable Charger, Only for iPhone 13/13 Pro / 13 Pro Max / 12/12 Pro and AirPods Pro (Interstellar Gray)

Get the best of both worlds with a MagSafe battery pack and a wireless charging station for your phone and your AirPods.

Amazon

$119.99
 

Anker

$119.99
 

Best Budget: Baseus Magnetic Power Bank

A black Baseus Power Bank
Baseus

Pros

  • Simultaneous wired and wireless charging
  • 10000mAh
  • 7.5W charging

Cons

  • Heavy
  • Small kickstand

Baseus is a company growing in popularity. And it’s easy to see why with their version of the wireless power bank. The Baseus Magnetic Power Bank has a 10000mAh capacity, which makes it just as powerful as our Best Overall pick, but at a lower cost. It also offers simultaneous wired and wireless charging. A nice LED display on the back of the back of the battery lets you know how much power you have left.

The major issues that we see are that the pack is heavier than most. It weighs 9.6 ounces, which is heavier than the iPhone 14 itself at 7.27 ounces. It may not seem like much, but don’t expect it to fit in your pocket while attached to a phone. The other is a minor detail, but may be annoying. The kickstand is smaller than most, which makes it prone to being tipped over easily. The Baseus Magnetic Power Bank comes in three colors: blue, pink, and white.

Best Budget

Baseus Magnetic Power Bank, 10,000mAh Foldable Kickstand Wireless Portable Charger, for Magsafe Battery Pack 20W USB-C for iPhone 14/14 Plus/14 Pro/14 Pro Max and iPhone 13/12 Series

The Baseus Magnetic Power Bank will give you long-lasting power for a reasonable price.

Amazon

$47.99
$69.99 Save 31%

Best Official: Apple MagSafe Battery Pack

Two of Apple's white battery packs attached to the backs of light blue iPhones
Apple

Pros

  • Compatible with iPhone OS
  • Charging safety features built in

Cons

  • Low charging capacity
  • Only one color choice
  • No kickstand

Our next pick is for those looking for an official Apple charger. Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack is a little costly, but worth it to get a charger that syncs best with the iPhone OS.

The Best Power Banks with Apple Watch Charging
RELATEDThe Best Power Banks with Apple Watch Charging

One advantage to investing in the Apple version is found in the onscreen smart features that show battery power icons. Another is the safety feature that stops charging when it is getting too hot or if the phone’s internal battery is about to be compromised. The battery can also charge both wirelessly and wired, with a wired connection charging at a speedy 20W single, or split to 5W wireless and 15W Lightning connection when charging simultaneously.

The top disadvantage we see is that it only has enough power to get your dying phone to 60%. While still good enough in a pinch to get you to your next outlet charge, don’t plan on it lasting you all day. Another couple of minor issues are that there isn’t a kickstand and that it only comes in white.

Best Official

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack

 Read Review Geek's Full Review

Sometimes to get the best accessories, you have to go right to the source. Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack is the perfect example of that, with tight integration with the iPhone.

Amazon

$93.00
$99.00 Save 6%

Best Buy

$99.00
 

Target

$99.99
 

Best Grip: Anker 622 With PopSocket

A black power bank with a PopSockets on the back
Anker

Pros

  • Well-known manufacturer
  • Overheating reduction technology

Cons

  • Magnet not as strong as others

Two things coming together to make something good is always a win. Peanut butter and jelly, mac and cheese, milk and cookies. This is what Anker and PopSockets are doing with the 622.

RELATEDThe Best Cases for Your iPhone 14

This device gives convenience and safety in the palm of your hand. The collapsable PopGrip, along with the MiniCell technology, makes this the most compact among competitors. Like the 633 MagGo, the 622 has a 5000mAh capacity that the company says will give you up to 17 hours of battery, depending on the version of the iPhone you have.

One complaint we have seen with this battery is that the magnet may not be as strong as others. So, just a word of caution to avoid moving around too much or sudden jars. Another small complaint that seemed to come up is that the PopSocket when used as a kickstand, doesn’t hold up to standing vertically very well. The Anker 622 With Popsocket is available in black, blue, and white.

Best Grip

Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo with PopSockets Grip), 5,000mAh Wireless Portable Charger with Swappable PopGrip and Stand, USB-C for iPhone 14/13/12 Series (Black)

One of the first wireless chargers on the market with built-in functionality, the Anker 622 with PopSocket will give you a solid grip on your phone while charging.

Amazon

$69.99
 

Best Multi-Function: MOFT Modular Magnetic Power Bank

The MOFT Modular being displayed in three different ways: holding a phone horizontal and vertical and also charging a set of AirPods
MOFT

Pros

  • Detachable wallet and kickstand
  • Four color choices
  • 7.5W Charging

Cons

  • Underpowered compared to other brands

Speaking of functionality built into the charger, MOFT gives a simple, but often-used, feature with their power bank. The MOFT Modular is a clever combination of a magnetic battery pack with a detachable stand that holds up to three travel or credit cards. The faux leather case is sleek and can attach separately from the battery to your phone in case you aren’t charging but still want to move about with your cards or have a stand.

In terms of battery life, the Modular has 5000mAh and charges at a 7.5W speed. Charging the battery is snazzy using the included USB-C that attaches magnetically. The MOFT Modular comes in four available colors: black, brown, deep blue, and purple.

Best Multi-Function

MOFT Modular Magnetic Phone Stand Power Bank Set

Functionality meets convenience with the MOFT Modular, a unique power bank with a detachable three-card wallet and stand.

Amazon

$79.99
 

Best Fashion: Casely Power Pod

A Casely Power Pod with lots of multicolored smiley faces
Casely

Pros

  • Large selection of style and color choices
  • Smallest magnetic battery pack

Cons

  • Not quite as powerful as bigger-named brands

Our last selection brings a splash of style to the table. The smallest battery pack on our list, Casely’s Power Pod is a big plus in portability. But the most notable feature of the Power Pod is the bright and patterned designs, similar to the company’s phone cases that have made them well-known. There are nearly 20 different styles and colors to choose from.

The power supply of the Power Pod is 5000mAh and it charges at 7.5W. Another interesting feature is that it comes with an adhesive ring that you can attach to a non-magnetic phone to enjoy the benefits of the charger.

Best Fashion

Casely Power Pod

Stylish and small, the Casely Power Pod can give your phone both additional power and a little fashion.

Amazon

$59.95
 

READ NEXT
Greg Dickinson Greg Dickinson
Greg Dickinson is a freelance writer for Review Geek. Greg grew up in the early stages of the Information Age, so he has developed an appreciation for how technology and gaming have evolved and become a part of our everyday lives. He's an avid board gamer as well as a regular video gamer. Greg studied at Mineral Area College where he was an honors student in Elementary Education with a secondary focus on Language and Literature. Read Full Bio »