Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
Tracksmith Eliot Runner Review: Tempting Shoes Even at a High Price
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Google Nest Wifi Pro Router Review: An Easy, Imperfect, 6E Upgrade
Windscribe VPN Review: A Good Free VPN At Last?
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Researchers Stanford University Design an Exoskeleton Using Raspberry Pi

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

About Review Geek
@jdannychadwick
| 1 min read
Stanford University

Researchers at Stanford University have invented an exoskeleton boot to help people with mobility impairments walk and run more quickly. The device uses a Rasberry Pi computer, along with multiple sensors, a motor, and a motor driver to assist users in moving about without being tethered.

According to the Raspberry Pi website, the new mobility aid offers several advantages over options available today. Rather than being an expensive, tethered, cumbersome whole-body apparatus, this device is worn like a boot and can be used independently of another machine. Furthermore, since the Raspberry Pi computer can run multiple threads of code simultaneously, it can process more complex movements while learning the uniqueness of human body movements.

16 Cool Projects for Your New Raspberry Pi 4
RELATED16 Cool Projects for Your New Raspberry Pi 4

When first using the exoskeleton, users only need to walk around for an hour for the computer to learn their movement patterns. Using sensor data, the Raspberry Pi can optimize real-time control and deliver benefits within 15 minutes of use. The Raspberry Pi website reports that users walk about nine percent faster and expend 17 percent less energy using the device. Researchers claim it’s the equivalent of “taking off a 30-pound backpack.”

The device has enormous potential not only for people with chronic disabilities but also for elderly people as they begin experiencing mobility decline later in life. Researcher Patrick Slade told The MagPi, “It will allow people to lead more active, independent, and meaningful lives.”

More information about the new mobility exoskeleton is available at Nature.com.

Source: Raspberry Pi News 

READ NEXT
Danny Chadwick Danny Chadwick
Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read Full Bio »