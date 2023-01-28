Audi’s New Off-Road EV Concept Looks Wild

Audi’s been on a roll lately with some impressive concept cars and wild hybrid vehicles, and it’s not slowing down anytime soon. This week Audi revealed its latest “Activesphere” concept EV, a stylish and versatile off-road crossover that can transform into a pickup truck and has augmented reality driving.

Did you catch all that? This electric vehicle is purpose-built for off-roaders with tons of ground clearance. It looks somewhat like an SUV or crossover, but the hatchback section can turn into a truck for those seeking an adventure.

Aside from having ridiculous 22-inch wheels and not enough rubber to be a capable off-road vehicle, I love this thing’s rugged look. Underneath, aside from all the EV goods, you’ll find a reinforced underbody and adjustable suspension.

On the inside, it doesn’t look like any modern vehicle, and all the passengers can tap into augmented reality headsets to enjoy some content while the car drives itself. Remember, it’s just a concept, so that won’t happen anytime soon. Audi also mentioned 372 miles of range, 270kW fast charging using an 800V architecture, and a few other specs.

Those specs might look familiar, as it’s part of Audi’s Premium Platform Electric (PPE) system for electric vehicles, which it co-developed with Porsche. The design is capable of calm luxury city travel, yet capable enough to tackle trails and take its passengers anywhere they want to go.

Obviously, this is nothing more than a fun concept, but we could see some elements eventually make their way into Audi’s regular lineup. The company announced it plans to rapidly expand its EV models by 2026, so who knows, maybe we’ll see an SUV truck hybrid in the coming years.

The Activesphere is the fourth concept vehicle in a long-running series that Audi says will help it reinvent mobility.