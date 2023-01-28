Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
Tracksmith Eliot Runner Review: Tempting Shoes Even at a High Price
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Google Nest Wifi Pro Router Review: An Easy, Imperfect, 6E Upgrade
Windscribe VPN Review: A Good Free VPN At Last?
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Audi’s New Off-Road EV Concept Looks Wild

The Audi Activesphere EV concept is ready to tackle any road, paved or dirt.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Audi Activesphere Concept EV
Audi

Audi’s been on a roll lately with some impressive concept cars and wild hybrid vehicles, and it’s not slowing down anytime soon. This week Audi revealed its latest “Activesphere” concept EV, a stylish and versatile off-road crossover that can transform into a pickup truck and has augmented reality driving.

Did you catch all that? This electric vehicle is purpose-built for off-roaders with tons of ground clearance. It looks somewhat like an SUV or crossover, but the hatchback section can turn into a truck for those seeking an adventure.

Aside from having ridiculous 22-inch wheels and not enough rubber to be a capable off-road vehicle, I love this thing’s rugged look. Underneath, aside from all the EV goods, you’ll find a reinforced underbody and adjustable suspension.

On the inside, it doesn’t look like any modern vehicle, and all the passengers can tap into augmented reality headsets to enjoy some content while the car drives itself. Remember, it’s just a concept, so that won’t happen anytime soon. Audi also mentioned 372 miles of range, 270kW fast charging using an 800V architecture, and a few other specs.

Ram Plays Catch-up with New Revolution Electric Truck Debut
RELATEDRam Plays Catch-up with New Revolution Electric Truck Debut

Those specs might look familiar, as it’s part of Audi’s Premium Platform Electric (PPE) system for electric vehicles, which it co-developed with Porsche. The design is capable of calm luxury city travel, yet capable enough to tackle trails and take its passengers anywhere they want to go.

Obviously, this is nothing more than a fun concept, but we could see some elements eventually make their way into Audi’s regular lineup. The company announced it plans to rapidly expand its EV models by 2026, so who knows, maybe we’ll see an SUV truck hybrid in the coming years.

The Activesphere is the fourth concept vehicle in a long-running series that Audi says will help it reinvent mobility.

via Electrek

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »