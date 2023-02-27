ENGWE EP-2 Pro Folding EBike Review: All-Terrain Ride With Pebbles in the Road

8/10 ? 1 - Absolute Hot Garbage

Rating: Price: $919

We often need a boost to overcome life’s hurdles. Consider the ENGWE EP-2 Pro Foldable Ebike the cyclist’s version of that. The 7-speed 960W bike keeps you moving even when you’re close to hitting the proverbial wall, but it’s not without minor flaws during its rocky assembly.

ENGWE’s EP-2 Pro is my introduction to ebikes, and I feel like seasoned e-cyclists would consider it an entry-grade ride. It’s not overly complicated to use, though there is a learning curve when it comes to understanding and getting comfortable with the nuances of riding an electronic bike. For example, it took me a few minutes to remember that, when engaged, the motor kicks in with even the slightest push on the pedal. Though the manual essentially warns that it’s jarring for first-time users, you don’t realize just how surprising it is until you start pedaling.

The EP-2 Pro has been a fun, efficient, and reliable introduction to ebikes, though I can see how other models could improve on a few things. Its first two levels of pedal assist don’t add much speed, and, depending on the car you drive, you may quickly find that “foldable” does not mean “compact.” Of course, you don’t have to fold it if you have the right bike rack.

Here's What We Like Sturdy and durable

Pedal assist is responsive

Long-lasting battery

Cruise control lets you take a break And What We Don't On the heavier and unwieldy side

Some components feel cheap

No latch to keep bike folded

Assembly marred by unclear instructions

Assembly: A Few Wrong Turns

If there’s anything to gripe about, it’s assembling the EP-2 Pro. Surprisingly, the bike comes mostly pre-assembled, with the frame, rear tire, motor, chain, and wiring in place upon arrival. Unfortunately, adding the handlebar, front tire, and seat was still a little cumbersome, which I didn’t expect, considering everything only required a few nuts and Allen bolts. One problem lies with how heavy the bike is. At almost 75lbs (34.02kg), if you’re assembling this alone (as I was), you’re likely going to struggle, especially when adding the front tire.

While the weight and awkwardness of putting the remaining pieces together were problematic, it was the roughly translated manual and unclear diagrams that delayed the process. This carries over to the operations manual, which explains how to read and use the LCD display. It takes a minute, but you can eventually work through what you’re reading. However, a little more clarity would have made starting off on the EP-2 Pro easier.

What did need a little tweaking before I was comfortable riding at high speeds were the brakes. Out of the box, the front and rear brakes were a little loose, and the stopping distance, even while manually pedaling, was concerning. While the instructions note that you should test the brakes before riding, it doesn’t really explain how to tighten them. Thankfully, I spent a few summers in my uncle’s bike shop, and apparently, what I learned there stuck. If you’re not familiar with the mechanics of a bicycle, the lack of direction could pose a safety issue.

Thankfully, once I was behind the handlebars, the bike’s strengths started to really show, and it was easy to overlook some of the problems faced during assembly.

Putting Pedal Assist to the Test

Motor: 960W Peak brushless gear

960W Peak brushless gear Battery : 48V 13ah Lithium battery

: 48V 13ah Lithium battery Range: 50+ miles

50+ miles Max Speed: 28mph

28mph Display: 48V LCD display

I can’t stress enough, if you’re not used to the pickup of an ebike, take things slow. I’m glad I listened to the EP-2’s manual because, had I just gone all in without caution, I definitely would have faceplanted into a neighbor’s car. Pedal assist is not shy about kicking in, though there is a very slight delay when you start pedaling. Even at the lowest setting, the motor has some drive. It took a small stretch of empty road before I was comfortable increasing the level of assistance, and the more I let the bike take over, the more I understood the appeal.

The EP-2 Pro has five levels of pedal assist, and you definitely feel the difference between the highest of them. Going from level three to four had me braking beyond 25mph, which is equal parts exhilarating and intimidating for first-time users. If I wanted the assist to shut off, I just had to stop pedaling. One of my favorite features was the cruise control, which you can activate by holding the right throttle for a few seconds.

The bike held its speed consistently, even when I tested it on hillier roads. However, the battery takes a hit both with cruise control active and when riding uphill. If you need a boost of speed but don’t want to change your pedal assist level, you can use the throttle for a temporary increase. The further you turn the throttle, the more of a kick you’ll get.

The Electronic Components

There’s a bit to learn about the LCD display, such as how to adjust pedal assist sensitivity or reset the mileage, but fortunately, the manual uses icons to make it easier to understand. Expect to spend some time figuring out the icons and readouts of the LCD screen, such as the average and maximum speeds you achieve. It’s a great companion that, thankfully, comes preinstalled. Otherwise, there’d be a mess of wires to manage.

My biggest concern was that I’d have to charge the 48V 13Ah Lithium Ion battery every time I wanted to go out. That wasn’t the case at all. I put just over 20 miles on the bike, and there’s still plenty of power for more excursions. ENGWE states the battery can run for over 50 miles on a single charge, though I suspect that would be closer to 40 when you really push the pedal assist.

That’s not a bad range at all, and being able to remove the battery from the aluminum frame to charge it is convenient if you don’t want to or can’t charge the battery in your garage. The included charger is nothing fancy, but it does prevent the battery from overcharging.

Construction: Durable but Heavy

Weight: 74lbs

74lbs Tires: 20in

20in Seat: PVC leather

PVC leather Frame: 20in aluminum alloy folding frame

20in aluminum alloy folding frame Front Suspension: Aluminum iron leg shock-absorbing fork

For reference, the average consumer-friendly bicycle weighs around 18lbs (8.16kg). The ENGWE EP-2 Pro weighs just over 70lbs. While that speaks well to the construction of the ebike, it did become problematic when I wanted to put it in the back of my Jeep and head out to the desert. It can be unwieldy, and the fact that there’s no lock to keep it folded feels like an oversight. It took me a few tries to find the best way to hold it while folded. A secure lever lock keeps it from unfolding, so I never feared the ebike unraveling in the middle during a ride.

So long as you remember to tighten any and all Allen bolts, including those preinstalled, the EP-2 isn’t going to fall apart. Everything is held together very well, which I didn’t expect from something that was so pre-built. I really thought any assembly I had no hand in would need to be revisited, but ENGWE ensures a quality and safe product the moment you break into the large shipping box.

The EP-2 is built well, for the most part, though there are a few minor components on it that feel cheap.

Some Minor Components Feel Comparatively Cheap

Controlling the LCD screen is a single plastic control unit with five buttons. The two face buttons (displaying a + and -) are used to adjust the pedal assist and scroll through different menus. Considering they’re quite important, I would have expected them to be of better quality. The whole unit feels like an afterthought, much like the adjacent bell, and I do have concerns about how long it may last.

There are other components that could have been given a minor boost in quality, like the front wheel fender, but they hardly take away from the joy of riding. I was surprised that the included headlight and brake indicator were as bright as they were, so they do kind of make up for some of the bike’s few shortcomings.

I don’t believe the EP-2 Pro’s adjustable seat is cheap, but I did have a hard time sitting on it for long periods. You may want to consider swapping it out for something a little more luxurious, especially if you plan on taking the bike offroad, where things get a little bumpy.

Fat Tires for All-Terrain Riding

The most fun I had with the EP-2 Pro was cruising through the desert with little impeding my ability to throttle to the highest speed. I do believe it would have been entirely uncomfortable if not for the front fork hydraulic shock absorption and rear absorber. The fat 20 x 4in tires can really take a beating, and they helped absorb some of the bigger, unavoidable rocks on my path.

They kept me steady and gripped the surface well, even when riding through mud or on wet pavement. My RAVPower Jump Starter With Air Compressor was a lifesaver as the tires didn’t come shipped at full pressure. It’s not something I considered at first, but be sure to have some way to inflate them.

Should You Buy the ENGWE EP-2 Pro Foldable Ebike?

As my introduction to ebikes, I feel ENGWE’s EP-2 Pro Foldable variety has me wanting to try more. I’m interested in comparing what I liked about the EP-2 Pro with other options out there to see if what I witnessed was near-peak performance. If it were, I wouldn’t be disappointed.

The EP-2 is a solid ebike, built to withstand the offroading that it really encourages you to do. The shock absorbers do their job well, and the fat 20-inch tires enhance the ride with added stability. When things got really bumpy, the handlebar did seem to jostle a little, even after the Allen bolt holding it in place was tightened, but it wasn’t moving in place.

Outside of some complications during assembly and a few features that need a minor quality upgrade, the EP-2 Pro is a solid option for your next ebike. The heavy frame is difficult to stow even when stored, but the bike does break down well to fit into larger trunks and hatchbacks.

If you’re brand new to ebikes and unsure if you’re going to be comfortable on them, you may want to be mindful of the $1,049.99 price. While I can’t imagine feeling any more secure than I did on the EP-2—and you really can’t put a price tag on safety—it is a steep price for something you may just be trying out. Otherwise, for more experienced riders, this ebike offers plenty to warrant taking up a spot in your garage.