News

OnePlus V Fold and V Flip Rumored for Later This Year

Is OnePlus ready to release a foldable?

| 1 min read
The Oppo Find N, its first foldable phone.
Oppo

New information suggests OnePlus is working on not one but two different folding phones that could arrive later this year and take on Samsung. On Twitter, the popular tipster Mukul Sharma confirmed trademarks for a “OnePlus V Fold” and “OnePlus V Flip.”

Considering Samsung’s offered the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip for years, these names aren’t all that original. However, it only makes sense to eventually start offering a folding phone to keep up with the competition.

According to the leaks, OnePlus is busy working on two devices, although we haven’t heard any information from the company. Sharma claims that one of these OnePlus folding phones is already being tested in select regions, suggesting a release date could be coming soon.

It’s also worth mentioning that this was always the plan. That’s because OnePlus’ parent company Oppo released its first foldable in late 2021, and many expected the same technology would eventually make its way into the OnePlus product lineup.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Review: The Foldable to Buy
RELATEDSamsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Review: The Foldable to Buy

If the rumored OnePlus V Fold is anything like the Oppo Find N, it’ll feature a 7.1-inch folding screen on the inside with a 5.5-inch screen on the outside. The Find N was shorter and wider than Samsung’s offering, which some potential buyers may prefer.

Oppo’s device has high-end specs with a lot to offer back in 2021, so a new device nearly two years later would likely be even better. Then, the OnePlus V Flip could be a smaller format, similar to Samsung’s Flip or the Moto Razr.

OnePlus is set to announce its latest OnePlus 11 smartphone and likely a new OnePlus Pad on February 11th. And while we haven’t heard any rumors of a folding phone making an appearance, we could be in for a teaser of what’s to come. Either way, stay tuned for more details about a potential folding phone or two from OnePlus soon.

via Business Insider

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »