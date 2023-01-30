Buying Guides
Latest Rumor Suggests Foldable iPad on the Way

Danny Chadwick
Apple is rarely the first to market in new product categories. The company usually lets other brands lead the way while they perfect the technology. Such seems to be the case with foldable tech, and if the latest rumors are true, they’re getting ready to dominate the foldable tablet space.

This week, prominent Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo posted a tweet stating that he’s confident that a foldable iPad will hit store shelves in 2024. He made the comment after saying that he believes that there will be no new iPad model this year and that shipments of Apple’s tablet will decline 10-15% in 2023.

Kuo is known for his on-the-ground intelligence regarding his Apple predictions. He does a lot of in-person research in China, speaking to Apple suppliers and deducing their contracts through product orders and is known for accurate reporting. Kuo appears to have spoken with electronics manufacturer Anjie Technology and figured out its role of manufacturing a carbon fiber kickstand for the foldable iPad.

If Kuo’s predictions are accurate and Apple ramps up production of a foldable iPad in Q1 of 2024, the company will likely announce its new device at its annual product launch event, which typically takes place in October.

