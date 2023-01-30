Now’s the Time to Buy Last Year’s Galaxy S22 Ultra

If you’ve been thinking about getting the Galaxy S22 Ultra, now might be a perfect time. With the Galaxy S23 Ultra launch event taking place on February 1st and getting released a few weeks later, I’d typically recommend people wait for the latest phone, but that’s not the case this year.

Sure, the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup will have the latest and greatest processor, be a year newer, and be the cool new thing. Plus, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is rumored to pack a crazy new 200MP camera on the back.

That said, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is already one of the best Android phones around. It packs nearly the same great design, excellent cameras, and high-end specs, and it’s on sale.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra Checks All the Boxes

Honestly, I only see two reasons someone would choose the upcoming new Galaxy S23 Ultra over last year’s Galaxy S22 Ultra, and they’re not game-changing. One of its many cameras, and for the rumored upgrade to 256GB of storage on the base model.

Yes, the Galaxy S23 Ultra should have a massive new 200-megapixel camera on the back that will offer better images, capture more light, and take great photos at night or of the stars. Astrophotography is cool and all, but that’s not something most people do daily with their phones.

Then, countless reports and rumors have all but confirmed the Galaxy S23 Ultra would come with 256GB of storage at a minimum, as it should. Taking huge photos and stunning 4K videos will use a lot of space. And unfortunately, the base model S22 Ultra only has 128GB, which isn’t enough for some.

Obviously, those aren’t the only two upgrades, but they’re the big ones. Aside from a few changes here and there, the Galaxy S22 Ultra still checks all the boxes at a lower price point.

It has the same 6.8-inch Quad-HD AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a built-in stylus, excellent cameras, a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and the same 5,000 mAh battery on the inside. You’ll enjoy the same in-display fingerprint sensor, a slew of cameras for any situation, and nearly the same software experience on Android 13 and One UI 5.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra isn’t expected to bring a bigger battery, faster charging, or a new fingerprint sensor. The overall design is largely unchanged, with the most significant changes being to the processor and one of its cameras.

Don’t get me wrong, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be the better phone, but is that worth the wait and spending extra? That’s for you to decide.

Software Updates

Samsung is the best in the business (for Android) regarding software updates. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra runs the latest Android 13 release and guarantees four years of software updates.

Many people buy new phones after the old ones stop getting software updates, and that’s a wise decision. The latest software ensures a good user experience, improved privacy, and better security. You probably don’t want to use an old, outdated phone for long.

Here’s the thing, though. The Galaxy S22 Ultra got its first update from Android 12 to 13, and it’ll get the Android 16 update in three years. Plus, it’ll get security updates for even longer. That’s 4+ years of software updates, and by that point, you’ll probably already have a new phone.

So while yes, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is a year newer with an extra year of security updates, this isn’t a company that will leave you without updates, and it’s not as big of a deal on Samsung devices.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Deals

And finally, the last reason you may want to consider getting the Galaxy S22 Ultra right now is that deals are everywhere. In preparation for the new phones coming in mid to late February, Samsung and its partner carriers are offering the Galaxy S22 Ultra at some of the lowest prices we’ve seen yet.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra arrived on February 25th, 2022, for $1,199. It’s a big expensive phone, and we’re expecting a similar (or higher $1,249) price for the S23 Ultra. However, you can get the Galaxy S22 Ultra for as low as $919 right now from Samsung with an eligible trade-in. And, more importantly, if you trade in your old phone to Verizon, you’ll get $1,000 off your bill, making the Galaxy S22 Ultra completely free.

Even the 256GB Galaxy S22 Ultra is on sale for only $1,019, making it upwards of $230 cheaper than what we expect from the new model when it arrives in a few weeks. You can even get a refurbished model for under $800.

That all said, there is a good chance that Samsung will offer even bigger discounts on the Galaxy S22 Ultra once the S23 Ultra is out and available to buy. So, while you could save a pretty penny and get a great new phone today, you might be able to save even more sometime in March.

When that time comes, the same argument will apply. The Galaxy S22 Ultra will be almost as good, check all the boxes, and have the latest software, only it’ll cost less. However, you’ll run the risk of inventory running out, and come March, the trade-in offers will only apply to Samsung’s new phone.

Again, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be an excellent phone, but the Galaxy S22 Ultra is still worth considering.