Ford Reduces Mustang Mach-E Pricing, Following Tesla’s Lead

New Mach-E buyers will save up to $5,900.

Following Tesla’s sudden price cuts, Ford is slashing prices on the Mustang Mach-E electric car. Some of these discounts are negligible, though Premium and Extended Range trims of the Mach-E now cost up to $5,900 less. The optional Extended Range Battery package also gets a $1,600 price cut.

Note: Along with this price cut, Ford is reaching out to previous Mach-E buyers to offer refunds. Tesla did not offer such refunds after its respective price cut.

These price cuts bring the Standard RWD Mach-E down to just $45,995—a $900 decrease in price. But high-end trims get the biggest discount. For example, the GT AWD Extended Range configuration gets a $5,900 price cut, for example, setting its price at a cool $63,995.

And the optional Extended Range Battery package, which used to cost $8,000, is now just $7,000. This battery upgrade gives you a capacity of 98.7 kWh (up from the standard 75.7 kWh), extending the range to around 305 miles per charge (according to the EPA rating).

Additionally, Ford tells InsideEVs that it’s increasing Mach-E production to 130,000 units annually. The automaker has only produced around 150,000 Mach-E EVs since 2019, so this is a pretty ambitious goal. (Presumably, Ford is inspired by the success of the Mach-E and the growing infrastructure for EV manufacturing. But this may be an expected part of Ford’s electrification strategy, as the company hopes to go fully electric by 2035.)

We hope that this is a sign of a “price war.” Automotive pricing is completely out of control, and EV manufacturers still haven’t met the bargain pricing that they promised several years ago.