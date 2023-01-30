Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
Tracksmith Eliot Runner Review: Tempting Shoes Even at a High Price
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Google Nest Wifi Pro Router Review: An Easy, Imperfect, 6E Upgrade
Windscribe VPN Review: A Good Free VPN At Last?
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Ford Reduces Mustang Mach-E Pricing, Following Tesla’s Lead

New Mach-E buyers will save up to $5,900.

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The Ford Mustang Mach-E barreling toward the viewer.
Ford
New Mach-E buyers will save up to $5,900.

Following Tesla’s sudden price cuts, Ford is slashing prices on the Mustang Mach-E electric car. Some of these discounts are negligible, though Premium and Extended Range trims of the Mach-E now cost up to $5,900 less. The optional Extended Range Battery package also gets a $1,600 price cut.

Note: Along with this price cut, Ford is reaching out to previous Mach-E buyers to offer refunds. Tesla did not offer such refunds after its respective price cut.

These price cuts bring the Standard RWD Mach-E down to just $45,995—a $900 decrease in price. But high-end trims get the biggest discount. For example, the GT AWD Extended Range configuration gets a $5,900 price cut, for example, setting its price at a cool $63,995.

And the optional Extended Range Battery package, which used to cost $8,000, is now just $7,000. This battery upgrade gives you a capacity of 98.7 kWh (up from the standard 75.7 kWh), extending the range to around 305 miles per charge (according to the EPA rating).

Tesla Cuts EV Prices by Thousands Overnight
RELATEDTesla Cuts EV Prices by Thousands Overnight

Additionally, Ford tells InsideEVs that it’s increasing Mach-E production to 130,000 units annually. The automaker has only produced around 150,000 Mach-E EVs since 2019, so this is a pretty ambitious goal. (Presumably, Ford is inspired by the success of the Mach-E and the growing infrastructure for EV manufacturing. But this may be an expected part of Ford’s electrification strategy, as the company hopes to go fully electric by 2035.)

We hope that this is a sign of a “price war.” Automotive pricing is completely out of control, and EV manufacturers still haven’t met the bargain pricing that they promised several years ago.

Source: Ford via InsideEVs

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »