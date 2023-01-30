You Have One Week to Save $400 on the Meta Quest Pro

Just three months after its launch, the Meta Quest Pro is getting a massive $400 discount. This brings the price down to just $1,099. But if you want to save big on Meta’s “professional” VR headset, you need to take advantage of this deal before the end of the week.

According to CNET, this deal lasts just “one week” in the United States, meaning that it will end on February 5th. (However, customers in the U.K. can grab the Quest Pro for the discounted price of £1,300 until February 12th.)

Unfortunately, the Meta Quest Pro may not feel like a significant upgrade over the Quest 2. It’s a comfortable headset with full-color passthrough video and several other improvements, but it isn’t necessarily the best option for gaming, and it suffers from plenty of small problems (which still haven’t been fixed). Realistically speaking, this is a guinea-pig device for hardcore VR enthusiasts—maybe you fit the bill, but maybe you don’t.

And even with this discount, the Quest Pro is more than twice the price of the Quest 2. Those who are just getting into VR should seriously consider the Quest 2, as it’s only $400 and offers similar functionality to the Quest Pro.

Again, this deal ends on February 5th. Enthusiasts who are interested in the Quest Pro should take advantage of this deal before it’s too late. But if you’re new to this stuff, look into the Quest 2 before spending any money.

