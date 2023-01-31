Plugable’s New Dock Turns Your Phone or Tablet Into a Desktop Computer

Modern phones and tablets can stand in for a desktop computer, at least for basic tasks. So, if you aren’t interested in dropping a fortune on a big PC, you could try pairing Plugable’s new USB-C Stand Dock (UDS-7N1) with your mobile device.

Available today for $70 (and currently on sale for $50), the Plugable USB-C Stand Dock adds a selection of six ports to your phone or tablet—two USB-A 3.0 ports, a 4K 30Hz HDMI output, microSD and SD card slots, and a headphone jack. The dock also features a USB-C power input for 100-watt passthrough charging.

If you’re an iPad user, this dock is more of a USB hub than anything else. But some Android devices, particularly those from Samsung, support USB-C video output and can switch to a “desktop mode” when paired with a computer monitor. And that’s where the Plugable USB-C Stand Dock really shines.

You could also use the Plugable USB-C Stand Dock with a Windows tablet, including the Surface devices offered by Microsoft. (I should note that the stand itself is quite sturdy and has multiple points of articulation, so you can safely use a tablet’s touchscreen when docked.)

The Plugable USB-C Stand Dock is available today for $70. For a limited time, customers can clip a coupon on the Amazon listing to save $20 on their order—this brings the price down to just $50, which is a bargain, in my opinion.