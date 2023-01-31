Samsung Launches a 4TB Version of Our Favorite Portable SSD

We’re still deeply impressed by Samsung’s T7 Shield, a durable and portable SSD that launched in the summer of 2022. But we’ve been a bit frustrated by this drive’s capacity—it only comes in 1TB and 2TB variants. Now, Samsung is solving the problem with a 4TB T7 Shield.

Available today for $430, the 4TB T7 Shield is identical to its predecessors. It sports the same durable design with IP65 dust and water resistance, and the read/write speeds of 1,050/1,000MBps remain unchanged. This is simply a larger storage option, which is all we could really ask for.

The Samsung T7 Shield is an NVME drive, and its maximum transfer speeds require a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 connection. That said, you’ll get decent speeds with any USB-C connection, and a USB-A cable is included for older computers or other devices.

Samsung also says that it’s launching an SSD Data Migration feature in February. This feature, which hides in the Samsung Magician software, allows you to move the OS and data from an old SSD to a new Samsung SSD.

The 4TB T7 Shield is available today for $430. It includes USB-C and USB-A cables, plus a three-year warranty. Note that this 4TB model only comes in black—the blue colorway shown at the top of this article (and in our review) is exclusive to the 1TB and 2TB models of T7 Shield.

SAMSUNG T7 Shield 4TB Now available in a 4TB storage configuration, the Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD offers extreme durability and transfer speeds. It also includes a three-year limited warranty.