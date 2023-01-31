Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
Tracksmith Eliot Runner Review: Tempting Shoes Even at a High Price
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Google Nest Wifi Pro Router Review: An Easy, Imperfect, 6E Upgrade
Windscribe VPN Review: A Good Free VPN At Last?
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

No More Freebies, NBC’s Peacock Now Starts at $5

Peacock's free streaming option disappears.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Peacock logo on a Smart TV.
monticello/Shutterstock.com

While NBC’s streaming service Peacock has a lot to offer for paying subscribers, those who don’t need the latest movies and shows could still stream limited content with a free account. However, the freebies are gone, and now all new Peacock accounts will cost at least $5 per month.

Until now, users could sign up for a “free tier” with the Peacock app and get access to a limited number of episodes of hit shows like The Office or Yellowstone, and eventually, you’d need to pay to keep watching. The free accounts weren’t the best, but they offered enough content for those trying to save a buck and ditch cable.

Peacock’s free tier has been an option since the service first arrived in 2020, but that’s a thing of the past. According to The Streamable, and after checking the official Peacock site, free accounts are no longer an option.

Peacock app signup options.
Peacock

Now, the only choice is to pay $4.99 per month for Peacock Premium, which gives you all its content, live sports, and more, but with ads. Or, pay $9.99 monthly for Premium Plus to enjoy live local NBC channels, no ads, and offline playback.

Which Video Streaming Services Have Free Trials?
RELATEDWhich Video Streaming Services Have Free Trials?

If you want to watch anything from Peacock, it’ll be at least $4.99 per month for new users. Thankfully, according to the report, those with an existing free account will still have access to the Peacock app, and nothing will change. That said, there’s no longer a freebie option for new accounts.

Additionally, it doesn’t look like existing Premium/Plus members can downgrade to the free tier, which was an option in the past. While this isn’t a huge deal, it is one less completely free option for those who’ve cut the cord. Plus, it wouldn’t surprise me if Peacock eventually killed the free accounts entirely, but for now, they’re still up and running.

via 9to5Google

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »