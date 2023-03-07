Buying Guides
How to Find the Right Kindle for Your Reading Needs

Shannon Flynn
Shannon Flynn
Freelance Writer

Shannon Flynn is a freelance writer for Review Geek. This attorney turned writer has been creating content ranging from blogs to eBooks for nearly a decade. She has written on topics in several industries, including healthcare, retail, and law. However, she has a special interest in writing about tech products, including smart home devices, e-readers, Apple products, and Nintendo gaming. She also has a passion for trying out different apps and all things LEGO. Read more...

| 4 min read
A Kindle with its display display outward on a bookshelf.
Primestock Photography/Shutterstock.com

Physical books will always hold a special place in many of our hearts, but no one can deny the convenience of reading eBooks on a Kindle. You can carry an entire library in one tiny tablet and take advantage of tons of great features. However, it can be hard to decide which Kindle model is right for you. Luckily, we’re here to break down your options.

From the basic Kindle to deluxe models like the Oasis and the Scribe, you’re sure to find an eReader that’s perfect for your needs. While this article will focus on Kindles for adults, you should know that the Kindle Kids comes with plenty of free perks, much like the Amazon Fire Kids tablet.

Best For Those Seeking a Basic eReader: Kindle

an image shows the Amazon Kindle 2022.
Amazon

The most basic eReader from Amazon is the Kindle. However, just because it’s the base model that doesn’t mean it’s not a great option for people who love to read eBooks. In fact, the 2022 model is the lightest and most compact Kindle yet and comes with twice the storage.

With the basic Kindle, a six-inch glare-free screen will help you get lost in your books. Speaking of books, with 16GB of storage, this model can hold thousands of them. Other special features of this Kindle model include up to six weeks of battery life and Wi-Fi connectivity so that you can access Kindle Unlimited. In terms of color options, this Kindle comes in black and denim. However, you can always customize your eReader even more with a case and other accessories.

Best For Those Seeking a Basic eReader

Amazon Kindle (2022)

A brilliant entry-level eReader with a crisp and clear display, good battery life, and plenty of storage.

Amazon

$99.99
 

Best Buy

$99.99
 

Target

$99.99
 

Best For Those Who Miss Physical Books: Kindle Paperwhite

an image shows the Amazon Paperwhite.
Amazon

Next in the Kindle lineup is the Kindle Paperwhite. The latest model features a 6.8-inch screen and thinner borders than previous generations. It also comes with 20% faster page turns, adjustable warm light, and up to 10 weeks of battery life so that you can read longer between charges.

Readers love that the Kindle Paperwhite feels like reading a physical book, thanks to a flush-front design and a glare-free screen. It’s also easy on the eyes because it comes with adjustable warm light that allows you to shift the screen from white to amber. For storage, the Kindle Paperwhite provides two options for digital storage capacity: 8GB and 16GB. As a bonus, this Kindle is waterproof, allowing you to read in the tub or poolside. However, you may be disappointed in the color choices, as this model is only available in black.

Best For Those Who Miss Physical Books

Kindle Paperwhite

This eReader comes with a 6.8-inch display, adjustable warm light, up to 10 weeks of battery life, and 20% faster page turns.

Amazon

$139.99
 

Best Buy

$139.99
 

Target

$139.99
 

Best For Those Wanting Wireless Charging: Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition

an image shows the Amazon Paperwhite Signature Edition.
Amazon

Building on the beauty of the Kindle Paperwhite is the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. Wondering how this Kindle model takes things to the next level? Features like wireless charging and an auto-adjusting front light, that’s how.

The Signature Edition also provides an impressive storage capacity of 32GB, which means it can store thousands of eBooks for your reading pleasure. Like the basic Paperwhite model, the Signature Edition has a 6.8-inch glare-free screen and weeks of battery life. It’s also waterproof and includes features like adjustable warm light and auto-adjusting light. Also, like the Paperwhite, the Signature Edition only comes in black.

Best For Those Wanting Wireless Charging

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition

The Signature Edition takes the Kindle Paperwhite to the next level with wireless charging and auto-adjusting front light.

Amazon

$189.99
 

Best Buy

$189.99
 

Best For Those Looking to Splurge: Kindle Oasis

an image shows the Amazon Oasis.
Amazon

For a larger screen and a little more luxury, you can pick up the Kindle Oasis. This waterproof Kindle model comes with a seven-inch screen that’s glare-free and an ergonomic design that includes page turn buttons.

On the topic of features, the Kindle Oasis comes with a flush-front display and adjustable warm light that allows you to take the screen from white to amber. Additionally, this eReader automatically rotates your page orientation. In terms of storage, the Kindle Oasis gives you the option to purchase a model with 8GB or 32GB of storage. You also have some choices when it comes to color, as the Oasis is available in graphite and champagne gold.

Best For Those Looking to Splurge

Kindle Oasis

 Read Review Geek's Full Review

With adjustable warm light and a water-resistant build, the Oasis is everything you want in a premium eReader, and then some.

Amazon

$249.99
 

Best Buy

$249.99
 

Best For Those Who Enjoy Both Reading and Writing: Kindle Scribe

an image shows the Amazon Scribe.
Amazon

If you really want to treat yourself to the best eReader in the Kindle product line, you’ll want to pick up the Kindle Scribe. This is the first Kindle that allows you to both read and write, making it perfect for everyone from students to those who love to journal.

Because the Kindle Scribe is designed for both reading and writing, it has a larger glare-free screen that’s 10.2 inches. To write on the screen, you’ll use a Basic Pen that’s included with the purchase of your Kindle Scribe. Also included with your purchase are weeks of battery life, rotating page orientation, adjustable warm light, and auto-adjusting light. For storage, you can select 16GB, 32GB, or 64GB, which allows you to store a mind-boggling number of eBooks. As for the color of the Kindle Scribe, the only option is a sleek tungsten.

Best For Those Who Enjoy Both Reading and Writing

Kindle Scribe

The Kindle Scribe has a large 10.2-inch display that allows you to both read and write.

Amazon

$339.99
 

READ NEXT
