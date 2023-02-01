Buying Guides
Apple Adds Major League Soccer to Apple TV

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom's Guide, and business.com.

About Review Geek
MLS Season Pass on a TV, iPad, and iPhone
Apple

American soccer fans that subscribe to Apple TV have a reason to celebrate. Today, users can sign up for MLS Season Pass through the Apple TV app. The new subscription service will host all Major League Soccer matches in the upcoming season. Plus, there’s plenty of free soccer content available now.

According to Apple, MLS Season Pass is now available in over 100 countries. And when the 2023 season begins, there will be no game blackouts. The service will feature every regular-season match, as well as the entirety of the Audi Cup Playoffs and League Cup. Broadcasting an entire major league sports season in one place with no blackouts is a first in live sports broadcasting.

Plus, subscribing to MLS Season Pass allows fans to watch matches wherever they are. Any Apple TV-equipped device can play the matches, including iPhones, iPads, Macs, Smart TVs, and even some gaming systems with the Apple TV app can stream each and every MLS game this season.

But matches aren’t all you’ll get with MLS Season Pass. Apple TV will also serve up pregame, and postgame wrap-up shows every evening, plus a five-hour live whip-around show, which will highlight moments from every match. Matches will have both English and Spanish announcers, and French commentary will also be available for games that involve Canadian teams.

Apple also makes it easy to follow your favorite team with dedicated club pages. Once you pick your teams, you’ll receive a customized experience in the Apple TV app. Plus, team pages allow fans to explore live matches, watch previews, interviews, replays, and more.

MLS Season Pass costs $14.99 monthly through Apple TV throughout the regular season, or pay $99 for the whole season. Apple TV+ subscribers pay just $12.99 per month or $79 a season. Family Sharing allows up to six family members to use a single Season Pass subscription.

MLS Season Pass

Catch every moment of the 2023 MLS season!

Shop

 

