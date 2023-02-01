Everything Samsung Announced at its February 2023 Unpacked Event

We have good news if you’re ready to get an impressive new Samsung Galaxy device. Today is Samsung day! The company jumped on stage for its first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2023 and unveiled many new products. From an affordable Galaxy S23 to the powerhouse Galaxy S23 Ultra with a 200MP camera, along with a new Galaxy Book 3 Ultra.

We had a good idea of what was coming, thanks to countless rumors, leaks, and previous releases. As expected, Samsung’s new Galaxy S23 line of smartphones is relatively similar to last year’s model, with notable improvements to the processor, storage, and camera systems.

This is a year-over-year evolutionary update to a tried and tested design, not an all-new release. However, that doesn’t mean there weren’t big surprises, like the epic new 200MP camera in the Galaxy S23 Ultra or the fancy Windows 11-powered Galaxy Book 3 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Release Details

Like previous Samsung Galaxy Unpacked events, the company isn’t wasting time getting these exciting new products into users’ hands. The entire Samsung Galaxy S23 series is available to pre-order as we speak, with a February 17th release date.

Similarly, you’ll be able to get Samsung’s fastest Galaxy Book to date (the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra) or the more affordable Galaxy Book Pro or Pro 360 on February 17th or in the coming weeks, depending on the region.

Here’s absolutely everything you missed from Samsung’s latest event and links to buy anything you’d like.

Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+

While most of Samsung’s unpacked event focused on the new Galaxy S23 Ultra, the other two phones are equally as important. The new Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ have a familiar overall look, style, and price tag, with subtle improvements throughout.

These phones have the same 6.1-inch and 6.6-inch screen sizes as last year, starting at $799 and $999 again, yet are better than ever. In fact, it’s safe to say the regular models are more “Ultra” than before, thanks to having a capable 50MP primary camera with faster auto-focus, Super HDR mode, a better selfie camera, and the same four color options as the Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Pre-order the all-new Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy 23+ today, with orders shipping by February 17th.

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series has several year-over-year improvements to keep users happy, and if you’re coming from something like a Galaxy S21 or older, you’ll love everything that’s new. Pre-order a Galaxy S23 or 23+ today and get it by February 17th.

The Powerhouse Galaxy S23 Ultra

Obviously, the show’s star is the big new Galaxy S23 Ultra, and here’s everything you need to know. As expected, the design is essentially unchanged from last year’s model, but that doesn’t mean it’s not an all-new Galaxy.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra packs the same beautiful 6.8-inch 120Hz display as last year, powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (for Galaxy) chipset with substantially improved performance. It now comes with at least 256GB of storage, up from 128GB, and a crazy new 200MP camera full of impressive features.

Aside from the chipset, the most significant change is the 200-megapixel camera. It offers the fastest auto-focus yet, a new Super HDR video mode on both the front and rear cameras, vastly improved low-light or night photography, and much more.

The S-Pen-equipped Galaxy S23 Ultra is faster yet more efficient, has the same 5,000 mAh battery as previous years, a stunning camera, and comes in four fun colors. Like previous years, the S23 starts at $1,199, and it’ll get released on February 17th. Pre-order today from the link below.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Pre-order the all-new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra today, with orders shipping by February 17th.

Galaxy S22 Gets a Price Drop

Interestingly enough, Samsung will keep the base model Galaxy S22 from last year around, only now it’ll cost $699 instead of $799. It’s a slightly more affordable phone for those on a budget who still want a great experience.

Samsung confirmed it’d stick around during its Unpacked event but didn’t say anything about the S22+ or the S22 Ultra. Expect inventory for those two more expensive older models to dissipate slowly.

SAMSUNG Galaxy S22 Samsung's Galaxy S22 from last year will stick around with a new $699 starting price.

New Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Laptops

Aside from new smartphones, Samsung took a moment to unleash a trio of exciting new laptops. The capable Galaxy Book line is better than ever thanks to a new Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, Galaxy Book Pro 3 (14 or 16-inch,) and the Galaxy Book Pro 360.

As our own Andrew Heinzman said, Samsung’s new Galaxy Book 3 Ultra makes the MacBook Pro look old and heavy. And as expected, the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is Samsung’s latest flagship Windows 11 laptop for 2023. It packs a stunning 16-inch 3K display yet weighs only 3.9 pounds, which is over a pound lighter than the 16-inch MBP.

It’s available in a slew of different configurations and tops out with an Intel 13th Gen Core i9 CPU, NVIDIA’s powerful RTX 4070 GPU, upwards of 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 1TB of solid-state storage for all the video you’ll take with your Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The Ultra laptop is as high-end as it gets, including its eye-watering $2,199 starting price, depending on the configuration. Pre-orders open on February 14th, but there’s an “early access” program of sorts for those really interested.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra Samsung's flagship laptop packs a 13th Gen Intel Core CPU, RTX 40-series graphics, a shockingly lightweight design, and a fancy 3K 120Hz OLED display. It's an impressive Windows laptop---that's for sure.

Additionally, for those looking for a premium laptop experience at a lower price point, the Galaxy Book Pro is available in both 14, or 16-inch configurations, which is still an excellent machine that starts at $1,400 and arrives on February 17th.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro Available in 14- and 16-inch form factors, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro offers flagship-like specs at a more reasonable price than its Ultra sibling. This is the model you buy if you don't need discreet RTX graphics.

And finally, there’s also the Galaxy Book Pro 360, your typical convertible laptop with a rotating hinge, S-Pen stylus support, and a wide range of accessories to help road warriors or those working on the go get more done.

The Galaxy Book Pro 360 is only available with a 16-inch display, and it’s a bit more expensive than the regular Pro line, starting a $1,900, but it’s a capable and sleek machine. Thanks to its Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 is much thinner than competing convertible laptops, and it even comes in an optional 5G model.

Pre-orders for the Galaxy Book 3 Galaxy Book 3 Pro and 3 Pro 360 are available today, and shipping begins February 17th. Samsung also opened an Early Access program for the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, but official pre-orders for the Ultra device start on February 14th, with products shipping on February 22nd.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 The Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 is a convertible version of Samsung's Galaxy Book 3 Pro. it features the same specs and 16-inch screen, but it can fold into a tablet form factor and comes with an S Pen stylus.

Samsung Teases a New XR (AR/VR) Device

And finally, to close out Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event in February of 2023, the company started teasing new “XR experiences,” saying XR this, XR that, in an effort to say something without saying something. For those unaware, XR is Extended Reality, which combines AR and VR.

It sounds like Samsung is teasing its upcoming VR headset to take on the Meta Quest Pro, Apple’s forthcoming headset, and anything else, thanks to a partnership with Qualcomm and Google.

From what we gathered, a new Galaxy XR/AR/VR product will have stunning hardware from Samsung, be powered by a Qualcomm chipset, and get enhanced software experiences thanks to the continued partnership between Samsung and Google.

It was an odd exchange, yet quite clear what the three people were trying to hint at without saying it. I guess we’ll have to wait and see.

That’s everything Samsung had to showcase today. We’re getting an awesome new Galaxy S23 Ultra, two smaller Galaxy S23 models, and a trio of capable new laptops.

If you’re interested in buying one of Samsung’s new products, you’ll want to take advantage of pre-orders. Samsung offers exclusive trade-in discounts, upgrades, or deals on all three phones. So, buy that new Galaxy S23 Ultra and enjoy better photos and videos.

Then, stay tuned for more details and our Galaxy S23 Ultra review in the coming weeks by subscribing to our daily newsletter.