Alienware’s First RTX 40-Series Laptops Arrive on February 9th

A few of the next-gen laptops that Alienware revealed at CES 2023 are about to hit store shelves. These are the first Alienware gaming laptops with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4000 graphics, and they boast some extreme specs, including storage capacities up to 9TB.

The largest laptop of the bunch is Alienware’s m18. It launches with an RTX 4080 GPU, Intel’s 13th gen HX mobile CPU, and a maximum 9TB of storage. Plus, customers can choose between an 18-inch QHD+ 165Hz display or an 18-inch FHD+ 480Hz screen.

The Alienware m18 with an RTX 4080 GPU starts at $2,899 and launches February 9th. That said, Alienware will offer other RTX configurations in the coming months, with the cheapest config clocking in at $2,099.

Play Video

Gamers who need a more modest machine should opt for the Alienware x16. It launches February 9th with an RTX 4080 GPU and features specs that are comparable to the 18-inch model. This RTX 4080 config is $2,599, though cheaper models starting at $1,899 roll out over the coming months.

Alienware will also sell an m16 laptop, which is basically a slim version of the x16. It arrives on February 14th with an RTX 4080 GPU and will cost $3,099. You get the picture—downgraded models launch at a later date starting at $2,199.

To note, Alienware plans to offer AMD versions of its x18, x16, and m16 laptops beginning in Q2 of 2023 (sometime between April and June). Pricing for AMD Ryzen models is unknown.

The new Alienware laptops aren’t available for pre-order. You’ll have to wait until February 9th to order the Alienware x18 or x16, while the slim m16 launches on the 14th.