In case you didn’t know, Netflix has a new plan to prevent account and password sharing, aiming to eliminate freeloaders. After testing the system for months, anyone trying to use Netflix outside the account’s “primary location” will have trouble.

This week, Netflix updated the FAQ section on its website, detailing how it will prevent users from sharing their accounts. People trying to use Netflix from a different location will “need to use their own account.” In some cases, devices trying to access someone else’s account could even be temporarily blocked from using Netflix.

The system is a bit convoluted, but here’s how the company explained the system for those worried about being unable to access Netflix. You’ll need to watch something on Netflix at your home location at least once a month on your phone, tablet, laptop, or TV to make it a “trusted device.” Any device that’s not “trusted” will get blocked.

“To ensure uninterrupted access to Netflix, connect to the Wi-Fi at your primary location, open the Netflix app or website, and watch something at least once every 31 days. This creates a trusted device so you can watch Netflix, even when you’re away from your primary location.

If you are away from your primary location for an extended period of time, your device may be blocked from watching Netflix. You can request a temporary access code to continue watching.”

If you’re traveling but using a trusted device, you’ll be okay for a short time, but we’re not sure how long. For what it’s worth, YouTube TV uses a similar system and recognizes when you’re away from home with a simple pop-up while you watch content.

Netflix accounts are only meant to be used within one household. If you’re traveling for work or on vacation but want to log in at the hotel, you can request a temporary code that’ll let Netflix play away from home for seven days. Again, it’s a bit confusing. And if a device gets blocked, you’ll need to contact Netflix to resolve the issue.

If you share a Netflix account with family or friends outside your household, they’re about to get blocked. We’ve heard reports of a new “paid sharing” system that could roll out soon, and you’ll have the option to pay an additional fee to allow “sub accounts” on your system outside of your household.

No, Netflix will not automatically start charging you a fee for people trying to connect outside the household, but they’ll likely be blocked from using the app. We’re assuming they’ll send a notice soon detailing how account owners can add people.

If you share Netflix with a bunch of people, tell them to enjoy it while they can. Or you can kick them off and suggest signing up for the new $7 per month ad-supported plan.

Thankfully, Netflix recently released a new profile transfer tool, meaning a friend or family member using your password can transfer their profile and watch history and make their own account.