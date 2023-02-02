Where to Stream ‘Groundhog Day’ This Groundhog’s Day

The 1993 film Groundhog Day is about misanthropic weatherman Phil Connors’s misadventures in getting stuck living the same day over and over again in the town of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, while covering its annual Groundhog Day celebrations. Here’s where to stream this Bill Murray classic today.

Interestingly, the three big-name streaming services, Netflix, HBO Max, and Amazon Prime Video don’t have Groundhog Day as part of their regular selection. But, a couple lower-tier streaming services have it available today, including Philo and AMC+. However, if you subscribe to one of these services, you may be able to access them through Amazon, YouTube, and Roku interfaces. Plus, you may be able to access Groundhog Day on Sling TV, if it’s available in your area.

If you don’t pay for those subscription services, you can always sign up for a free trial to get that traditional viewing in. If you don’t want to go through the hassle of canceling, you can rent or buy Groundhog Day through the typical VOD services, including Amazon Video, Vudu, Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube, Microsoft, Redbox, and DirectTV.

However, if you really love Groundhog Day and want to start a tradition of watching it each year, it’s probably best to get a Blu-ray copy so you don’t have to search through multiple services to find the film next year.